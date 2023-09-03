Rutgers vs. Northwestern: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights play the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Bet MGM.

On Sunday afternoon, the long wait for Rutgers football fans comes to an end with the season opener at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights will welcome Northwestern to Piscataway. In this Big Ten matchup, both teams have plenty to prove.

See you tomorrow🏈 Sunday Football in NJ☀️ Wear Red‼️ #CHOP 🪓 pic.twitter.com/Ah7sLgXJAB — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 2, 2023

After finishing last season with a 4-8 record, Rutgers revamped their coaching staff over the offseason. Kirk Ciarrocca will now be making the calls offensively. He will be tasked with getting the most out of Gavin Wimsatt and the rest of the Scarlet Knights offense.

The season opener will be a pivotal game for both teams as they both aim for strong September runs.

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Bet MGM

Moneyline (ML): Northwestern + 200, Rutgers -200

Point Spread: Northwestern + 6.5 ( -110), Rutgers -6.5 (-110)

Total Points: Over points 39.5 ( -110), Under points 39.5 ( -110)

Injury Report

Rutgers: No injuries were reported as of Saturday evening.

Northwestern: No injuries were reported as of Saturday evening.

Prediction

Advice and prediction

Take the Scarlet Knights in this one. Rutgers has a loaded backfield and two receivers in, Jaquae Jackson and Naseim Brantley, who can make a difference immediately. Last year, the Scarlet Knights excelled on defense and a lot of their defensive core is returning for another run. Against a Northwestern program that only won one game last year, the Scarlet Knights should be able to open their season with a win.

Follow all of your favorite teams at Rutgers Wire, Giants Wire, Jets Wire, Nets Wire and NorthJersey.com!

Key Players

Gavin Wimsatt: As the Scarlet Knights look to improve offensively, Wimsatt will be the one that sets the tone. In eight games last year, the Kentucky native recorded 757 passing yards and found the endzone five times. Wimsatt could have a big day against a Wildcats defense that has lost a few key pieces to the NFL and the transfer portal.

Bryce Gallagher: Northwestern will rely heavily on Gallagher this season. During his time as a Wildcat, the Massachusetts native has recorded 196 total tackles. Last season, he added a career-high 1.5 sacks to his resume while recording his first interception. For Northwestern to limit Rutgers offense, Gallagher must have a dominating afternoon.

Kyle Monangai: Due to injuries last year, Monangai led the Rutgers rushing attack. In his second season as a Scarlet Knight, he averaged 4.1 yards a carry. The season opener represents a prime opportunity for the talented junior to build on his success.

Past History

Sunday will mark the first matchup between these two programs since the 2021 campaign. While Rutgers leads the all-time series 3-2, Northwestern won the 2021 matchup 21-7. They have yet to lose to Rutgers this century and will look to continue their success in the season opener. For the Scarlet Knights, it will be a perfect opportunity to get some revenge for their losses in 2021 and 2018.

GAME WEEK 🪓 🆚 Northwestern

🗓 September 3rd (Sunday)

🕰 12:00 PM ET

📺 @CBS

🏟️ SHI Stadium pic.twitter.com/qhxIsko2kV — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) August 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire