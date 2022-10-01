Rutgers vs. No. 3 Ohio State: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights play the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on the Big Ten Network. Need to know how to watch the game? Check right here.

After starting the year 3-0 once again, the Scarlet Knights stumbled to start Big Ten play last week. They fell to Iowa 27-10 in a game that never truly felt that close. Rutgers’ biggest issue last week actually dates back to Week 3 as well, and that is the struggles of the offensive line. That will not be the only place they struggle on Saturday as there is a clear gap in the level of talent between these two programs. Rutgers is in the early stages of a program rebuild – nay, overhaul. Ohio State is No. 3 in the country, is an established power house, and has future NFL players throughout their roster. The Buckeyes have the leader for the Heisman Trophy under center and a history of beating up on Rutgers. Today’s game should be no different.

Betting Lines

Point spread: Rutgers +38.5 (-108); Ohio State -38.5 (-112)

Money line: Rutgers +1700, Ohio State -100000

Over-under: 58.5 (O:-110, U: -110)

Injury Report

Rutgers at Ohio State injury report:

Rutgers:

DL Mohamed Toure – Out for season (knee), QB Noah Vedral – Questionable (Undisclosed), LB Moses Walker – Out for season (knee), QB Gavin Wimsatt – Questionable (Undisclosed), RB Aaron Young – Questionable (Undisclosed)

Ohio State:

WR Kamryn Babb – Out indefinitely (Knee), CB Jordan Hancock – Questionable (Undisclosed), CB Lloyd McFarquhar – Questionable (Undisclosed), LB Mitchell Melton – Out for season (Knee), LB Teradja Mitchell – Questionable (Undisclosed), RB Evan Pryor – Out for season (Knee), TE Joe Royer – Questionable (Undisclosed), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba – Questionable (Hamstring)

Prediction

Advice and prediction

A true betting man (or woman) probably avoids this game altogether. Ohio State is going to win in dominant fashion and the money line is too steep for the returns. If you want a bet on this one and want it to be interesting the entire game, go with the over/under. Ohio State has dominated historically against Rutgers – scoring 50+ points in six of their eight matchups. The question is – can Rutgers put up 7+ points. I think taking the over is always fun and I think Rutgers does just enough to put the score over.

Prediction: Ohio State: 55, Rutgers 6

