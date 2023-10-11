Rutgers vs. Michigan State: TV, radio, key info to know as offense aims for consistency

PISCATAWAY − Rutgers football's offense has shown improvement through the first half of the season.

The goal for the second half is to become more consistent.

"Just getting better at executing every week," quarterback Gavin Wimsatt said Tuesday. "That was our biggest thing, just growing every day, really. Taking what we see on tape, trying to translate it out on the practice field and be the best we can be at it."

After struggling to move the ball effectively against Wisconsin, the Scarlet Knights will try to make corrections when they host Michigan State on Saturday at SHI Stadium in their Homecoming Game.

Much of that will come down to getting their running game going again. In their three Big Ten contests, Rutgers has averaged 87.7 yards on the ground, which ranks 11th in the conference. One of those games, though, came against Michigan, which boasts one of the best defenses in the country.

Overall, the Scarlet Knights are running for 173.3 yards per game −running back Kyle Monangai is fifth in the conference with 487 rushing yards overall.

Wimsatt, meanwhile, has made strides. So far he's 73-of-141 (51.8 percent) for 914 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions, both of which were costly pick sixes.

Like the rest of the offense, though, the third-year QB also needs to be more consistent.

One thing that has helped him is understanding why certain plays happen −both good and bad. As his understanding of defenses and the game overall has evolved, so has his ability to diagnose issues.

"I would say I find it a lot easier than I used to," Wimsatt said. "Understanding the game, really, that comes with knowing what went wrong. I think the more understanding you have, the easier it is. Just watching film, you see something and you say, ‘Oh, this is what happened.’ Or even sometimes on the field."

Michigan State has allowed 23.8 points per game so far, and that number jumps to 28.5 in two Big Ten games. It's also given up 115 rushing yards per game and 226.8 passing yards per contest.

Whether Rutgers can find some success against the Spartans' defense remains to be seen, but the Scarlet Knights are hoping to achieve consistency in their next six games.

What channel is the Rutgers vs Michigan State game on?

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network (go to the Big Ten Network Game Finder for detailed channel information). Kickoff is scheduled for noon. Cory Provus will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Matt Millen with Elise Menaker on the sidelines.

How can I watch the Rutgers-Michigan State game without cable? Is Rutgers vs. Michigan State streaming?

The Scarlet Knights' matchup against the Spartans will be available on any platform that offers Big Ten Network such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

Radio

The game can be heard on the RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM, SiriusXM 113 or 195, SXM app, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app). Chris Carlin will be on play-by-play alongside analysts Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel with Anthony Fucilli on the sideline.

Weather

Forecasts are calling for periods of rain with a high temperature of 61 degrees, according to AccuWeather. Winds will be out of the east at 8 mph. There is a 91 percent chance of precipitation.

Point spread

Rutgers is a five-point favorite, according to BetMGM.

Rutgers vs Michigan State series history

Michigan State leads the all-time series, 10-4. The Spartans won last season's meeting, 27-21, in East Lansing. Rutgers last beat Michigan State on Oct. 24 202 with a 38-27 victory in a game that featured seven takeaways by the Scarlet Knights. It was the first game of the Schiano 2.0 Era.

Previous games

Rutgers (vs. Northwestern, W, 24-7; vs. Temple, W, 36-7; vs. Virginia Tech, W, 35-16; at Michigan, L, 31-7; vs. Wagner, W, 52-3; at Wisconsin, L, 24-13). Michigan State (vs. Central Michigan, W, 31-7; vs. Richmond, W, 45-14; vs. Washington, L, 41-7; vs. Maryland, L, 31-9; at Iowa, L, 26-16).

If you go...

Mobile-only ticketing

Rutgers utilizes mobile ticketing for entry to SHI Stadium. Tickets can be added to an Apple Wallet or Google Pay app. Fans will also receive mobile parking passes that are used the same way as mobile tickets. Rutgers encourages fans to download tickets and parking passes prior to arriving at SHI Stadium.

The Rutgers Boardwalk

This is a feature that Rutgers began last season. The Rutgers Boardwalk will open at 8 a.m. on Scarlet Knight Way and will feature food trucks, free rides and live entertainment, prizes, mini golf and a petting zoo among other activities. The Miller Lite Beer Garden for fans 21 and over will be at Athlete’s Glen across from the stadium.

Scarlet Walk

Fans can greet the team as it enters SHI Stadium at the Scarlet Walk, which will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. with a parade and pep rally.

Homecoming

Rutgers will be celebrating the 89th homecoming game in program history. The Scarlet Knights are 54-33-1 all-time on homecoming.

