Rutgers vs. Michigan: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Rutgers football will take on Michigan on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Bet MGM.

Big Ten play is officially underway, with the Scarlet Knights traveling to Michigan this weekend. This matchup will feature two undefeated teams and the return of Jim Harbaugh to the sidelines for Michigan. That should create an electric atmosphere at The Big House.

This game will be a significant test for Rutgers in a season with high expectations. The Scarlet Knights are looking to earn a bid for a bowl game, and a win against one of the top teams in the country will be good to have on their resume. However, they will have a small margin for error against one of their rivals.

Odds

The lines, courtesy of Bet MGM

Moneyline (ML): Rutgers + 1200, Michigan -3000

Point Spread: Rutgers + 24 -110, Michigan -24 -110

Total Points: Rutgers 44.5 -115, Michigan 44.5 -105

Injury report

Rutgers: Jesse Ofurie, Quest (undisclosed), Jose De Croce, Quest (undisclosed), Naseim Brantley, Quest (eligibility) Aaron Young, Quest (undisclosed), Dariel Djabome, Quest (undisclosed), Chris Long, Quest (undisclosed), Tyler Needham, Quest (undisclosed).

Michigan: Amorion Walker, Quest (undisclosed), German Green, Quest (undisclosed), Jimmy Rolder, Quest (undisclosed), Logan Forbes. Quest (undisclosed), Tavierre Dunlap, Quest (undisclosed), Benjamin Hall, Quest (undisclosed), Darrius Clemons, Quest (undisclosed), Cameron Brandt, Quest (undisclosed), Rod Moore, Quest (undisclosed), Zeke Berry, Quest (undisclosed), Ja’Den McBurrows, Quest (undisclosed), CJ Stokes, Quest (undisclosed), Jack Tuttle, Quest (undisclosed).

Prediction

Advice and prediction

Take Michigan in this battle of undefeated teams. While the Scarlet Knights have gotten off to an impressive start, Michigan is ranked number two in the country. The Wolverines have a great defense and an offense that is hard to stop. They should improve to 4-0 on Saturday with a win over Rutgers.

Key Players

Gavin Wimsatt: Against the Wolverines, the Scarlet Knights will need Wimsatt to be at his best. For Rutgers to pull off an upset, the offense will need to get on the board often. So far this season, Kyle Monangai has set the tone offensively, but on Saturday, he will be the focus of Michigan’s defense, putting more pressure on Wimsatt.

Blake Corum: During his career as a Wolverine, Corum has been one of the best running backs in college football. Through three games this season, he has recorded 254 rushing yards on 37 carries. If the Scarlet Knights can limit his impact, life will be harder for the Wolverines.

Past History

Entering play on Saturday, Michigan is 8-1 all-time against Rutgers. While the series is lopsided, the Wolverines have won their last two out of three games against the Scarlet Knights by one score. Michigan will be looking to continue their success on Saturday, but they will face a highly motivated Rutgers team.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire