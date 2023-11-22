Rutgers vs. Maryland: TV, time, what to know as Scarlet Knights play regular-season finale

PISCATAWAY – Consistency and stability along the offensive line had eluded Rutgers football for a while.

But progress this season started to change that.

While the unit still isn’t where the Scarlet Knights want or need it to be, the offensive line under Pat Flaherty has taken considerable steps in the right direction.

The offensive line will receive its next challenge when Rutgers goes up against Maryland on Saturday (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network) at SHI Stadium.

It’s been a gradual climb for a position group that faced a significant lack of depth and talent when coach Greg Schiano returned in 2019.

Schiano said he believes his offensive linemen have gained a greater understanding of their specific jobs.

“During the season, you're not really making tremendous strength gains,” Schiano said. “We try to make minimal strength games. Sometimes you do, sometimes you don't. But really it's about technical technique and then understanding what defenses are doing. The more you face different defenses, I think they build a library of things that they can then go back to, ‘Hey, this is like what Iowa did or this is what Indiana did’ I think that's critical for O-lines.”

It's also helped that the Scarlet Knights have been able to deploy the same five starters – left tackle Hollin Pierce, left guard Bryan Felter, center Gus Zilinskas, right guard Curtis Dunlap and right tackle Reggie Sutton – for five straight games.

Rutgers now has to hope that continuity continues for one more game.

“We have certain guys that will sub for now and again, but yeah, we are making progress,” Schiano said. “Again, not as fast as we'd like. That's at every position, but well, we're encouraged. We are. We've just got to keep pounding, keep chopping at it.”

What channel is Rutgers vs Maryland on?

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network (go to the Big Ten Network Game Finder for detailed channel information) with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Connor Onion will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Matt Millen with Elise Menaker on the sidelines.

How can I watch the Rutgers-Maryland game without cable? Is the Rutgers-Maryland game streaming?

The Scarlet Knights' matchup against the Terrapins will be available on any platform that offers Big Ten Network such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial. It will also be streamed on the FOX Sports App.

Radio

The game can be heard on the RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM, SiriusXM 160 or 201, SXM app, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app). Chris Carlin will be on play-by-play alongside analysts Mike Teel and Eric LeGrand with Anthony Fucilli on the sidelines.

Weather forecast

Forecasts are calling for intervals of clouds and sun with a high temperature of 43 degrees Saturday in Piscataway, according to AccuWeather. Wind will be out of the NW at 7 mph.

Rutgers vs. Maryland point spread

Maryland is a one-point favorite, according to BetMGM.

Previous games

Rutgers (vs. Northwestern, W, 24-7; vs. Temple, W, 36-7; vs. Virginia Tech, W, 35-16; at Michigan, L, 31-7; vs. Wagner, W, 52-3; at Wisconsin, L, 24-13; vs. Michigan State, W, 27-24; at Indiana, W, 31-14; vs. Ohio State, L, 35-16; at Iowa, L, 22-0; at Penn State, L, 27-6).

Maryland (vs. Towson, W, 38-6; vs. Charlotte, W, 38-20; vs. Virginia, W, 42-14; at Michigan State, W, 31-9; vs. Indiana, W, 44-17; at Ohio State, L, 37-17; vs. Illinois, L, 27-24; at Northwestern, L, 33-27; vs. Penn State, L, 51-15; at Nebraska, W, 13-10; at Michigan, L, 31-24).

Rutgers-Maryland series history

Maryland leads the all-time series 11-7. The Terrapins won last season’s meeting 37-0 in College Park. Rutgers last beat Maryland on Dec. 12, 2020, 27-24, in overtime in College Park.

If you go…

Mobile-only ticketing

Rutgers utilizes mobile ticketing for entry to SHI Stadium. Tickets can be added to an Apple Wallet or Google Pay app. Fans will also receive mobile parking passes that are used the same way as mobile tickets. Rutgers encourages fans to download tickets and parking passes prior to arriving at SHI Stadium.

The Rutgers Boardwalk

This is a feature that Rutgers began last season. The Rutgers Boardwalk will open at 11:30 a.m. on Scarlet Knight Way and will feature food trucks, free rides and live entertainment, prizes, mini golf and a petting zoo among other activities. The Scarlet Walk, where fans can welcome the team into SHI Stadium, will take place at approximately 1 p.m.

There will also be giveaways for Senior Day/Thank You Fans Day including posters, “Beat Maryland” buttons, “I chopped 2023” buttons, a free car wash courtesy of Team Car Wash and a free lottery ticket to fans 18 or older, courtesy of Jackpocket.

Three questions facing Rutgers football vs. Maryland

Can Rutgers limit Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa?

Tagovailoa, in his third season as the Terrapins’ starter, is experienced and well-versed in Mike Locksley’s offense. He leads the Big Ten this season in passing yards with 3,016 and he’s thrown for 22 touchdowns. He threw for 342 yards last season against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights need to find a way to keep Tagovailoa from carving up the defense like he did in that game.

Will running back Kyle Monangai reach 1,000 yards?

The Don Bosco product is 19 yards away from becoming Rutgers’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Juwan Jamison in 2012.

Will Rutgers be without any players?

The long Big Ten season has taken its toll on the Scarlet Knights, who enter they’re regular-season finale pretty banged up. “It's the end of the season,” Schiano said Monday. “I'm not sure at some positions who is going to be play, to be quite frank with you, I'm not going to get into who, competitive advantage.”

