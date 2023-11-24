Rutgers vs. Maryland: The five keys to a Rutgers’ victory in Week 13

On Saturday, Rutgers football (6-5, 3-5) will return home for their final regular season game of the season when they host the Maryland Terps (6-5, 3-5). The Scarlet Knights head into Week 13 with a 5-1 home record and three Big Ten victories this season.

Saturday’s matchup will mark the tenth time Rutgers and Maryland are meeting in a Big Ten game and the 19th time overall. Since both programs joined the Big Ten in 2014, Maryland is 6-3 against Rutgers, averaging 35.8 points per game in those contests. The last time the Scarlet Knights defeated the Terps was in 2020 when Rutgers rallied in overtime to defeat Maryland 27-24.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and his Scarlet Knights head into their Week 13 Big Ten matchup ranked nationally No. 5 in passing defense (159.1), No. 9 in red zone defense (0.730), No. 11 in total defense (297 yards), No. 11 in fewest sacks allowed (1.09), and No. 33 in time of possession (31:19).

The Scarlet Knights have held Big Ten opponents to an average of 23 points and 318 yards per game, the best marks in conference play in a season since joining the league. Rutgers will key in on Maryland’s senior quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa, who has NFL talent and is recording a solid senior season. Heading into Week 13, Rutgers has held eight opponents under 200 passing yards and five under 150.

Below are the five keys for a Rutgers’ victory in their season finale against Maryland.

Limit big plays by Maryland's quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

Heading into Week 13, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Tua Tagovailoa, is leading the Big Ten Conference in every passing category. The Ewa Beach, Hawaii, native is only 268 yards away from becoming the all-time Big Ten passing leader as he looks to air the ball out against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday. Tagovailoa has thrown multiple touchdown passes in 23 career games, the most of any active Big Ten player. In those games, Maryland has gone 15-8 as the Rutgers defensive secondary keys in on Tagovailoa and the Terps’ passing attack.

Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai to rush for 100+ yards

Rutgers junior running back Kyle Monangai needs only 19 rushing yards to reach 1000 yards this season. Monangai will be facing a Maryland defense ranked No. 6 in the Big Ten for rushing defense, holding opponents to an average of 124.4 yards per game and 3.4 yards per attempt. The Roseland, New Jersey, native had two consecutive poor performances and will look to end the regular season strong in Week 13. Look for the Scarlet Knights to lean on their star offensive weapon against Maryland.

Rutgers secondary to key in on Maryland wide receiver Jeshaun Jones

Maryland wide receiver Jeshaun Jones is the No. 1 wide receiver for the Terps heading into Week 13 as the Scarlet Knights look to slow down the No. 4 ranked Big Ten wide receiver. Through 11 games this season, Jones has recorded 49 receptions for 677 yards and four touchdowns. The Fort Myers, Florida, native has averaged 13.4 yards per catch and 61.5 yards per game in 11 games. Look for the Scarlet Knights to play man coverage with safety help to slow down Tagovailoa’s favorite target.

Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt to take care of the football

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has been struggling to throw the ball the last few games, recording 118 completions on 240 attempts for 1486 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. The Rutgers team captain will be facing a Terps’ defense that ranks No. 8 in the Big Ten for passing defense, allowing an average of 211.2 yards per game. Maryland’s defense has allowed 202 completions on 338 attempts for 2323 yards and 15 touchdowns through 11 games. The Terps, led by cornerback Tarheeb Still (five interceptions), have forced 14 interceptions this season.

The Scarlet Knights to force multiple turnovers

The Scarlet Knights have forced 15 turnovers this season (seven interceptions and eight forced fumbles). Rutgers defensive backs Robert Longerbeam and Max Melton are anchoring the Scarlet Knights’ secondary in 2023. Longerbeam is ranked No. 5 in the Big Ten with 0.91 passes defended (nine breakups, one interception, and two forced fumbles). As for Melton, he leads the team in interceptions with two. In eight of Rutgers’ 11 games this season, the Scarlet Knights have forced a turnover on defense as they look to continue that trend against the Terps.

