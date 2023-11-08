Rutgers vs. Iowa: Schedule, time, TV and more as Scarlet Knights aim for 7th win

PISCATAWAY − Nine games into the season, Rutgers football has already gone up against some of the Big Ten's toughest, most stout defenses.

Now here comes another in the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"It’s a great opportunity,” quarterback Gavin Wimsatt said following the Scarlet Knights' practice on Tuesday. “It’s a great defense. They’re big, they’re fast, they run, they can make plays. The environment’s great too. It’s very hostile. One of the best in the whole country. We’re excited to get the opportunity to go play there.”

Rutgers will be looking to bounce back from its loss to Ohio State and earn its seventh win of the season when it goes up against the Hawkeyes on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

To get it done, the Scarlet Knights are going to have to produce against the fourth-ranked defense in the country − Iowa is allowing 13.7 points per game.

"It's just life in the Big Ten, really," Wimsatt said. "You're going to have those guys. Iowa's a great defense."

What channel is the Rutgers vs Iowa game on?

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network (go the Big Ten Network Game Finder for detailed channel information), with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Cory Provus will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Jake Butt with Brooke Fletcher on the sidelines.

How can I watch the Rutgers-Iowa game without cable? Is the Rutgers-Iowa game streaming?

The Scarlet Knights' matchup against the Hawkeyes will be available on any platform that offers Big Ten Network such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

Radio

The game can be heard on the RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM, SiriusXM 385, SXM app, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app). Chris Carlin will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Julian Pinnix-Odrick with Anthony Fucilli on the sidelines.

Weather forecast

Forecasts are calling for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 51 degrees on Saturday in Iowa City. Winds will be out of the ESE at 7 mph and there is a 4 percent chance of precipitation.

Rutgers vs. Iowa point spread

Iowa is a one-point favorite, according to BetMGM.

Previous games

Rutgers (vs. Northwestern, W, 24-7; vs. Temple, W, 36-7; vs. Virginia Tech, W, 35-16; at Michigan, L, 31-7; vs. Wagner, W, 52-3; at Wisconsin, L, 24-13; vs. Michigan State, W, 27-24).

Iowa (vs. Utah State, W, 24-14; at Iowa State, W, 20-13; vs. Western Michigan, W, 41-10; at Penn State, L, 31-0; vs. Michigan State, W, 26-16; vs. Purdue, W, 20-14; at Madison, W, 15-6; vs. Minnesota, L, 12-10; at Northwestern*, W, 10-7).

*game was played at Wrigley Field

Rutgers-Iowa series history

The teams have played three times previously with Iowa winning all three of the matchups. They last met season at SHI Stadium and the Hawkeyes won 27-10. They last played at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 7, 2019 and Iowa, ranked No. 20 at the time, won 30-0.

Three questions facing Rutgers

How effectively will the Scarlet Knights be able to move the ball?

Iowa is allowing just 13.7 points per game, which ranks fourth in the nation. While the Hawkeyes' offense is mostly unproductive, their defense is elite. Rutgers is going to need to find a way to run the football effectively, though it should be encouraging for the Scarlet Knights that they ran for 232 yards against Ohio State, which also has an elite defense.

Can Rutgers' defense force turnovers?

Iowa's offense has struggled to score all season. If Rutgers' defense can get takeaways, it's going to make life even more difficult for the Hawkeyes to put points on the board. Iowa has a turnover margin of minus-3 this season.

Can Kyle Monangai reach 1,000 yards?

The Don Bosco product is 97 yards away from 1,000 for this season. Monangai has rushed for 100 yards in three straight games and in five this season. If he does reach 1,000 this season (he has three games remaining), he'll become the first Rutgers running back to reach that mark since Jawan Jamison in 2012.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football vs Iowa: What TV Channel, time, point spread