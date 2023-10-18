Rutgers vs. Indiana: Five things to know about Indiana football

Rutgers football plays at an Indiana team that is much stronger than their record would indicate.

The Scarlet Knights are off to a strong start (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) are one win away from bowl eligibility. They face an Indiana program that at 2-4 (0-3 Big Ten) has struggled this year while playing a very strong schedule.

So far this season, Indiana has played two teams ranked top five in the nation.

Saturday’s Week 8 game will mark the tenth meeting between Rutgers and Indiana since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014. The Scarlet Knights are 4-5 against the Hoosiers but have won the last two matchups.

Heading into Week 8, the Scarlet Knights are ranked No. 5 in passing defense (160.6 yards) and No. 8 in total defense (277.3 yards) among college football. Also, Rutgers has the 12th fewest sacks allowed (0.86) through seven games.

Scroll down to learn about the Indiana Hoosiers as the Scarlet Knights prepare for their Week 8 matchup.

The Hoosiers are riding a three-game losing streak in the Big Ten

After losing to the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines 52-7 in Week 7, Indiana is riding a three-game losing streak in the Big Ten Conference heading into their matchup against the Scarlet Knights. Before Michigan, the Hoosiers lost to Maryland 44-17 and No. 3 Ohio State 23-3. The only two wins for Indiana came out of conference when the Hoosiers beat Indiana State in Week 2 41-7 and Akron in Week 4 29-27 (4 OT).

Indiana is last in scoring offense among the Big Ten

Heading into Week 8, Indiana is ranked last in the Big Ten Conference for scoring offense. The Hoosiers are averaging 18.5 points per game and have scored 13 offensive touchdowns through six games. Indiana is ranked No. 123 in the nation for scoring offense, totaling 111 points through Week 7. Also, the Hoosiers are ranked No. 13 in rushing yards (643 yards) and No. 9 in passing yards (1260 yards) within the Big Ten.

Indiana linebacker Aaron Casey is ranked No. 6 in tackles among the Big Ten

After his Week 7 performance, Indiana linebacker Aaron Casey is ranked No. 6 in the Big Ten with 50 tackles. The Douglasville, Georgia, native has recorded 35 solo tackles, 15 assists, and three sacks, averaging 8.3 tackles per game through six games. The redshirt senior has 12 more tackles than any other Hoosier and is the heart and soul of the Indiana defense. His best performance came in Week 4 against Akron, where he recorded 13 tackles.

Indiana's defensive back Phillip Dunnam leads the Hoosiers in interceptions

Indiana sophomore defensive back Phillip Dunnam has recorded three interceptions, ranking him No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference. Also, the Miami, Florida, native is ranked No. 12 in the nation, two behind Iowa State Jeremiah Cooper for the No. 1 spot. Dunnam leads the team in interceptions and is second in tackles with 38, 12 behind linebacker Aaron Casey.

The Hoosiers are tied for last place in the Big Ten Conference East Division

It has been a rough year for Indiana football, winning only two non-conference games through Week 7. Heading into Week 8, Indiana is tied for last place in the Big Ten Conference East Division with Michigan State (2-4, 0-3). The Hoosiers are ranked No. 99 in NCAA college football with a .333 winning percentage through Week 7. The Hoosiers have lost to No. 3 Ohio State, Louisville, Maryland, and No. 2 Michigan through six games this season.

