Rutgers vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Rutgers vs Illinois How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Rutgers (3-4), Illinois (3-5)

Rutgers vs Illinois Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

Rutgers might be having a rough run, but the defense hasn’t been all that awful – at least against the mediocre teams.

The D is great at coming up with third down stops – only Ohio State was able to move the chains with any regularity – and it’s been great at keeping the team in games. The Buckeyes went off and made that a laugher right away, but no one else has been able to blow up.

Illinois isn’t going to do that, either.

The Illini have no passing game whatsoever – they haven’t pushed past 100 yards in any of the last four games – and it’s not going to get rolling this week against the Scarlet Knights, but …

Why Illinois Will Win

Illinois is running well.

Forget the Wisconsin debacle – no one can run on the Badger D – but the Illini were able to blast away on Penn State for 357 yards and rocked Charlotte to make it two 300-yard rushing days in the last three.

Rutgers has good tacklers and shouldn’t get gashed, but as long as the Illini can get Chase Brown going early – he hit the 49ers for 257 yards and 223 against the Nittany Lions – all of the other parts should work.

The Rutgers O can’t do anything down the field and it’s going to struggle to get past 300 yards.

What’s Going To Happen

And you thought last week’s nine overtime debacle was painful …

Illinois isn’t going to score more than 20 points. Start with that and work backwards.

Rutgers hasn’t scored more than 17 points against anyone but Delaware and Temple, and that only happened against the latter because of five takeaways.

Illinois can run the ball, Rutgers can sort of throw the ball, Illinois can run the ball better than Rutgers can sort of throw the ball.

Assuming the turnover margin is close to even …

Rutgers vs Illinois Prediction, Lines

Illinois 17, Rutgers 16

Line: Rutgers -1.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2.5

