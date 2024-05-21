Rutgers volleyball promotes Abby Detering to assistant head coach

Abby Detering will take on a new role in her third season with Rutgers volleyball. On Monday, Deterring was promoted to assistant head coach after being a vital member of the program’s growth.

She will now have a more detailed role in the program’s continued growth. Last year, Rutgers finished the season with a 10-20 record and had a big upset over a ranked Minnesota.

During her first season on the staff in 2022, Rutgers had its best start since 1998. Four Scarlet Knights were named to the Big Ten All-Tournament squads. They finished the season with 11 entries on the rally-era season leaders list. Last season, the program improved, capturing the most wins and best non-conference record since 2012.

After seeing some improvements, many are excited about what the future holds with Detering in her new role, including head coach Caitlin Schweihofer.

“I am so excited to name Abby the associate head coach of the Rutgers volleyball program,” Schweihofer told Rutgers athletics. “She has been such a valuable asset to me, my staff and the team over the past few seasons. Abby offers high-level playing experience and brought that experience to guide our offense.”

While Detering has made her mark in Piscataway, success has followed her at every stop. During her college career at Penn State, Detering recorded 1,793 assists and 254 kills. She also helped the Nittany Lions post a 33-2 record and led them to an appearance in the national semifinals.

Before joining Rutgers, Detering was an assistant at Kent State for three seasons, where she helped develop a two-time All-MAC performer.

