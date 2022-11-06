Rutgers uses second-quarter surge to lead Michigan

Ohio State had trouble getting past a 1-7 Northwestern team earlier on Saturday.

And Rutgers was giving Michigan all it could handle in the first half of a Big Ten game at Piscataway.

The Scarlet Knights fell behind 7-0 but squared the score by blocking a punt for a touchdown.

Michigan took a 14-7 lead but the pesky Scarlet Knights scored 10 straight points to take a 17-14 lead at the break.

TOUCHDOWN RUTGERS ‼️@RFootball takes the lead over Michigan! 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/HM6u0DIUIo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 6, 2022

Gavin Wimsatt found Sean Ryan and the Scarlet Knights had a shocking 17-14 lead. It was still the second quarter but with Ohio State struggling and Michigan State upending a one-loss Illinois team the Big Ten day had been strange.

