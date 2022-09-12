Rutgers will be under the lights for home game against Iowa

Rutgers football will have a second game under the lights at SHI Stadium when they host Iowa for their Big Ten season opener.

Kickoff for the September 24 game will be at 7 P.M. according to the athletic department and will air on FS1.

This is the second home night game of the season for Rutgers. Oct. 7, a Friday night against Nebraska, will also have a 7 P.M. kickoff. That Big Ten game will also air on FS1.

It is primetime, national exposure for Rutgers, who are off to a decently solid start to the season. On Saturday, Rutgers beat Wagner 66-7, marking the first time in program history under head coach Greg Schiano that the program has topped 60 points in a game. The week before, Rutgers beat Boston College 22-21 on the road.

Saturday Night Football 🚨 Our next home game on 9/24 will be at 7:00 PM on @FS1 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/qSyK6LhNkn — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 12, 2022

Iowa is coming off of a tough 10-7 loss to Iowa State.

Rutgers plays at Temple on Saturday at 2 P.M. on ESPN+.

