Rutgers' undefeated 1976 football team – and their student manager – to be honored

She never made a tackle, never scored a touchdown, but she was certainly a part of the undefeated 1976 Rutgers football team.

One of the team’s student managers, Candice Kushinka-Douma, will be reunited with them Saturday afternoon. That’s when the team will be acknowledged during a halftime ceremony for being inducted into the Rutgers Athletic Hall of Fame.

Her father is already in the Rutgers Athletic Hall of Fame, which makes this father-daughter combo quite a rarity.

Michael Kushinka was inducted into the Rutgers Athletic HOF in 1991. An All-East two-way lineman in 1948, he was a teammate of legendary RU football coach Frank Burns.

A season ticket holder since graduation, the Somerville High School graduate said she’s been a Rutgers football fan since before she was born. And she’s not alone.

She and her three children (though one only one graduated from Rutgers, the others from Lehigh and Cornell), two sisters and three grandchildren, as well as her husband Glenn, are RU fans. Actually, it won’t be until Saturday’s game that everyone has attended a game. That’s when 6-month-old Sofia makes her appearance at the Wagner game, a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at SHI Stadium.

“I’m excited,” she said about the day. “It’s so awesome. To be part of that history is crazy. I never suited up and I realize I’m swept up due to the team’s athletic efforts. I’m just glad I was able to contribute in some way. I can’t wait to see everybody.”

Among those scheduled to walk onto the field once again (turf this time) are former high school stars Glen Kehler (Westfield), Bert Kosup (J.P. Stevens), John Alexander (Plainfield), Bob Davis (Westfield), Rob and Walt Hynoski (Manville), Tony Pawlik (Manville), Mike Fisher (Edison) and Bob Herring (Scotch Plains-Fanwood).

Female managers were already on the team, and when informed there was an opening she jumped at the opportunity. That was spring of 1975.

The following spring would be the beginning of the magical season.

“We started preseason camp at Peddie School (in Hightstown),” she said. “When we were back on campus I would go to every practice. We’d hand out equipment, mix Gatorade, handle laundry. I remember holding for field goals and returning kicks.

“And duct tape,” she added. “I went through so much of that I used to wear it like a bracelet. They would duct tape their shoes, belts, pads. It was so funny. That was my number one job. I’d let them wrap themselves up.”

On game days managers would be in the locker room hanging uniforms and putting helmets at players’ stalls. For home games they would drive over to the team hotel as part of the wakeup crew. Around 7:30 a.m.

“Although we couldn’t stay in the hotel like the players,” she noted, “the good thing about wakeup duty was we could stay for the steak and eggs breakfast.”

Though a student majoring in Math and getting a master’s in Computer Science, she also found time to tutor on campus. But nothing was more exciting than being on the sidelines during a football game. Especially in a season when they never lost.

The 1976 season began with a school winning streak of seven games, a carryover from the previous year in which the Scarlet Knights lost only to Princeton (10-7) and Lehigh (34-20).

It started easily with routine wins over Navy, Bucknell and Princeton before getting past Cornell 21-14. Two weeks later they were challenged by Lehigh, 28-21.

“I remember it was almost like a pitcher when no one wants to talk about the perfect game,” she said about the streak, which reached 17 after winning at Tulane 28-20. “That was the telling game, the big test,” she said. “After that it was like, ‘We can actually do this.’”

They would, completing the 11-0 season with a nerve-wracking 17-9 victory over Colgate at Giants Stadium.

The streak ended the following September in a blowout loss on a hot day at Penn State.

In the unbeaten season, Kosup passed for more than 1,000 yards, Kehler led the team in rushing with 764 yards (averaging 5.1 yards per carry), Fisher ran for seven touchdowns, Davis had seven interceptions, and Alexander, an All-American, knocked people out of the way at defensive tackle.

As for the girl with the Gatorade?

“She was awesome. Always available, accommodating, always had a smile,” said Walt Hynoski, a wide receiver on that team now living in Hunterdon County. “She was on top of her game all the time.”

“A real sweet person,” offered Kehler, who is flying up from home in Florida. “Everybody liked her. You’ll never hear a bad word about Candy. She was a great kid.”

And 47 years later still a big college football fan.

“Don’t talk to me on Saturdays,” she cracked about football season. “Don’t schedule anything on a Saturday.”

Especially if it’s a Rutgers home game.

