Rutgers transfer to visit Nebraska on Friday

The Nebraska men’s basketball team is welcoming a Big Ten transfer on campus later this week. Gavin Griffiths is a 6-foot-8 prospect who just finished his freshman season for Rutgers.

In 32 games this season, he averaged 5.8 points per game while shooting 32.4% from the field. Rutgers Wire reports that he struggled to get consistent playing time and showed improvement down the stretch.

He had a career-high 16 points against Maryland in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. Griffiths was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire