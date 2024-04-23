Rutgers transfer forward Clifford Omoruyi expected to visit Alabama this weekend

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team will likely be in contention to win a national title next season. If Nate Oats and his program want to do so, they will need to add a big man via the transfer portal. Well, it just so happens that one will be on campus this weekend. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Rutgers forward transfer Clifford Omoruyi will be taking an official visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

Omoruyi has taken official visits to both St. John’s and Georgetown. In addition, he plans to make an official visit to Kansas State on Wednesday.

He is one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal and rightfully so. As a senior, Omoruyi averaged 10.4 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game, and 2.9 blocks per game. He is an experienced big man who would add physicality and rim protection for the Crimson Tide.

Nate Oats and the rest of the Alabama coaching staff are determined to be competitors next season. The addition of Omoruyi would go a long way for Alabama and its hopes of reaching the Final Four again.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire