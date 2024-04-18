Rutgers transfer commits to Nebraska

A Rutgers transfer has announced his commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Gavin Griffiths is a 6-foot-8 prospect who just finished his freshman season in Piscataway, New Jersey.

In 32 games this season, he averaged 5.8 points per game while shooting 32.4% from the field. Rutgers Wire reports that he struggled to get consistent playing time and showed improvement down the stretch.

Griffiths was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023. His only other campus visit was to Providence two weeks ago. He was a four-star recruit in 2023 and was ranked as the second-best prospect in the state of Connecticut. He finished his high school career scoring over 1,000 points.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire