Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer leads No. 5 UConn's 87-53 win over Mississippi Valley State

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half Tuesday to lead No. 5 UConn to an 87-53 win over Mississippi Valley State.

Donovan Clingan added 17 points for the Huskies (3-0) who have won 20 straight non-conference games, all by double-digits. Alex Karaban chipped in with 14 points, despite spending most of the game in foul trouble.

Rayquan Brown had 18 points to lead MVSU (0-3).

Clingan opened the scoring with a put-back layup and UConn ran out to an 11-3 lead in the first 4 minutes.

The Huskies never trailed. But Karaban and Tristen Newton both picked up two early fouls and MVSU took advantage, closing the gap to 15-11. Brown had 14 of his points in the first half for the Delta Devils.

Spencer scored eight points during a 22-6 run that gave the Huskies a 42-20 lead. The grad transfer from Rutgers had five of his career-high seven 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes and the Huskies led 44-27 at the break.

They stretched the lead to as many as 35 points, outscoring MVSU 43-26 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

MVSU: The Delta Devils have lost their first three games by an average of 39.6 points. They dropped their first two games to LSU (106-60) and Oklahoma (82-43).

UConn: The Huskies played without starting guard Stephon Castle. The freshman participated in warmups but was ruled out of the game with a right knee injury that began bothering him after the Huskies win on Saturday over Stonehill College. The Huskies have won their games this season by an average of 39 points after a 95-52 win over Northern Arizona and a 107-67 victory over Stonehill.

UP NEXT

MVSU: Travels to Texas to face TCU on Friday night.

UConn: The Huskies play Indiana on Sunday in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden.