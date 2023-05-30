Rutgers will target this position in their 2024 recruiting class?

Rutgers football has added eight recruits to their class of 2024 as they continue to reshape their program for the future. Six out of the eight 2024 commitments are projected to play on the offensive side of the ball, with the Scarlet Knights reorganizing their offensive around new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. As Rutgers reshapes their football program, what position should Rutgers focus on for the class of 2024?

Wide Receiver

The wide receiver position needs some help as it lost four players with prior starting experience from last season. In 2022, the Scarlet Knights lacked explosive plays, having the Big Ten’s least feared wide receiving corps. As the 2023 season inches closer, Rutgers has six returning wide receivers returning from the 2022 season, with the addition of nine incoming recruits/transfers. The Scarlet Knights recruited receivers have yet to step up and take hold of that No.1 receiver spot.

Rutgers has had some splashes in the transfer portal this offseason with the addition of JaQuae Jackson and Naseim Brantley, but you can’t always rely on the transfer portal to produce top-notch wide receivers.

Rutgers’ head coach Greg Schiano should continue recruiting some explosive talent at the outside positions to help his developing quarterbacks. Rutgers went heavy in the 2023 recruiting class on wide receivers, but until there is production, expect the staff to keep recruiting receivers.

So far, the Scarlet Knights have received one commitment in their 2024 class at the wide receiver position, with a verbal commitment from Isaiah Crumpler. Look for Schiano and his staff to sign two to three more receivers for their class of 2024.

2022 returnees at the wide receiver position:

Seniors:

Isaiah Washington Christian Dremel;

Juniors:

Sophomores:

Max Patterson Rashad Rochelle Fitzroy Ledgister

Incoming wide receivers:

