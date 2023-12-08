Rutgers tailgate and pre-game party set for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

While the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl is still weeks away, Rutgers fans can already start planning out their pregame festivities. For some, that may include a stop at Billy’s Sports Bar for the official Rutgers Tailgate and Pep Rally on December 28.

The event will be open to the public and hosted by Rutgers Alumni & Rutgers Foundation. However, anyone interested in participating must be at least 21 years old. Doors will open at 10 a.m., just one hour before the festivities begin.

Fans will be treated to appearances from the Marching Scarlet Knights, Rutgers cheer and dance teams, Sir Henry and other special guests. The afternoon will also include performances from the original Springsteen tribute band and New Jersey’s own The BStreetband.

The Official Rutgers Bowl Game Tailgate/Pep Rally @ Billy’s Sports Bar Featuring: ▪️The Marching Scarlet Knights🥁+ Spirit Team 📣 ▪️Special Guests🏈 ▪️Live Music and More🎸 Doors open at 10:00am WEAR RED | #CHOP More info⬇️https://t.co/6X2NbIhGUx pic.twitter.com/f8qXwVDj9d — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 7, 2023

Additionally, Rutgers faithful will be able to show their support through giveaways from The Rutgers Boardwalk that will include “Beat Miami” buttons and shakers. Kickoff is set for 2:15 p.m.

For Rutgers, this game, in a way, represents a milestone for the program as it is their first bowl game in years. Miami is favored heading into this game after finishing the regular season with a 7-5 record.

However, the Scarlet Knights will be looking to play spoilers and enter this matchup highly motivated. They will need big games from Gavin Wimsatt and Kyle Monangai on offense to pull out a win.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire