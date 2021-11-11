Will Rutgers still get a bowl game? One projection says it is all but ‘Guaranteed’

Rutgers is coming off a tough 52-3 loss to Wisconsin, a result that dropped the Scarlet Knights record to 4-5 (1-5 Big Ten). But with three games remaining, bowl eligibility is very much in play for the Scarlet Knights with one projection this week all but a guaranteed postseason appearance.

Phil Harrison at ‘Buckeyes Wire’ has Rutgers making the ‘Guaranteed Rate Bowl’ against Washington State. The Dec. 28 bowl is held at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ. For the history buffs around these parts, that is the same stadium where head coach Greg Schiano took Rutgers to a bowl game in 2005.

Any of these logos catch your eye? 😉 https://t.co/KtQZYn2GUx — Guaranteed Rate Bowl (@RateBowl) November 9, 2021

The then Insight Bowl was the first bowl game under Schiano and just the second in program history. Rutgers lost to Arizona State but that bowl appearance set up Rutgers the next season to finish the year ranked and with an impressive Texas Bowl victory over Kansas State.

Washington State is currently 5-4 and has lost consecutive games to Stanford and this past weekend to BYU.