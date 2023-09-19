Rutgers sophomore quarterback Gavin Rupp enters NCAA transfer portal

On Tuesday, Rutgers sophomore quarterback Gavin Rupp entered the NCAA transfer portal with three years left of eligibility. The Tampa, Florida, native hasn’t recorded a snap for the Scarlet Knights after being recruited by head coach Greg Schiano in 2021.

Rupp played his high school ball at Berkeley Prep (Fla.), where he recorded 46 completions for 901 yards with 11 touchdown passes as a senior. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback helped his team to Flordia’s Class 3A semifinals in 2020.

According to Rivals, Rupp received offers from East Tennessee State, Garder-Webb, and Tennessee-Martin, electing to play with the Scarlet Knights in 2021. The two-star quarterback was the No. 234-ranked quarterback among his 2021 recruiting class and the No. 346 prospect in Florida, according to 247Sports.

The pro-style quarterback enrolled at Rutgers on July 1, 2021, and was named to the Academic All-Big Ten list in 2022.

During the summer, Rupp, along with Colin O’Sullivan (Freshman) and Raedan Oliver (Sophomore), was beat out by 2023 recruit Ajani Sheppard for the third quarterback spot on the Scarlet Knights’ depth chart. Sheppard recorded 4,772 yards with 43 touchdowns and ten interceptions in 27 games while playing with Iona Prep (N.Y.). Also, he added 288 carries for 2,415 yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground.

