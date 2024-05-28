Rutgers softball star Morgan Smith named first team All-American

While the 2024 softball season is over,Rutgers softball star Morgan Smith is not done adding to her trophy case. On Tuesday, Smith was named a first team All-American following a truly special season for the Scarlet Knights..

For the Rutgers star, it is the latest accolade following a season in which she rewrote the program record books.

In 55 games, Smith was a force at the plate, hitting 19 home runs and 14 doubles. While leading Rutgers offense, she drove in 66 runs, a program record for a single season. With her in the middle of the lineup, Rutgers offense was a tough matchup on a nightly basis. However, her impact was not only felt at the plate.

When Smith was not hitting, she was making an impact on the mound. In 130.2 innings of work, the Pinnacle High School product posted a 3.54 ERA and struck out a career-high 93 batters. Due to her play, Smith was one of the top two-way players in the country.

As Smith frustrated opponents on a nightly basis, Rutgers won 30 games for the second consecutive season for the first time in program history. The Scarlet Knights also earned its highest Big Ten Tournament seed since joining the league in the 2015 season.

While Rutgers success was a team effort, Smith’s impact was undeniable. She excelled regardless of the role and continued to improve her game. Her latest award is another reminder of the historic season she put together.

