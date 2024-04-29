Rutgers softball sees Katie Wingert makes history over the weekend

Over the last five years, Katie Wingert has been a critical part of the Rutgers softball program. That continued over the weekend as Rutgers won its series over Michigan State. As the offense impressed, Wingert wrote her name into the record books during a weekend that featured two Big Ten wins for the program.

While Rutgers dropped the last game of the series, Wingert gave her teammates a reason to celebrate. She drove in the only run of the day for Rutgers, giving her 146 RBI in her career, a new program record. Wingert surpassed Sharron Morris who played for Rutgers from 1993-1996. For the talented catcher, it is a moment she will never forget.

Although Wingert’s date with history came during a loss, it provided a reminder of how important she is. This season, the Cumberland High School product has driven in 41 runs, only four short of her career high. The only player who has been more productive with runners in scoring position has been Morgan Smith.

T6 | Scarlet Knights get on the scoreboard as Katie Wingert becomes Rutgers’ career RBI leader 👏#GoRU #RUSB #Team50 pic.twitter.com/xlOzaJmCPA

— Rutgers Softball (@RUSoftball) April 28, 2024

As Rutgers prepares for Big Ten Tournament play, they will need Wingert to build on her success. In 51 games this year, Wingert has added 41 hits, including 12 home runs, to her resume. Over the next few weeks, she will be looking to etch her name into the record books further while ending her college career with a few playoff wins.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire