Rutgers softball Morgan Smith is a unanimous All-Big Ten selection

During the 2024 spring season, Morgan Smith rewrote the Rutgers softball record books. Now, she has been recognized as one of the best in the Big Ten.

On Wednesday, Smith became a unanimous First Team All-Big Ten selection and was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team.

In 55 games, she posted a .408 batting average while hitting 19 home runs. Smith, from Phoenix, Arizona, set career highs in triples with four, hits with 69, and runs with 50. However, her impact did not stop in the batter’s box; she was also one of Rutgers’ best pitchers.

When Smith wasn’t being a hits machine she set the tone on the mound with a 3.54 ERA. In 130.2 innings, she struck out 93 batters and won 11 games. Regardless of the role, Smith was asked to play she helped Rutgers to a very strong season.

𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐇𝐎𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐒

.

🥎 Senior two-way Morgan Smith was a unanimous First Team All-Big Ten selection and named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team

. #GoRU #RUSB #Team50 pic.twitter.com/Uc9eimi8Ya

— Rutgers Softball (@RUSoftball) May 8, 2024

While Smith was one of Rutgers best players, she also held her own in the conference. She finished the 2024 campaign tied with the Big Ten Player of the Year Jess Oakland as the conference’s leader in home runs and ranked third in batting average. Her play helped spark Rutgers to a 33-22 record in the regular season.

Although Rutgers Big Ten Tournament run ended on Thursday night, Smith’s latest honor was a reason to celebrate. She had an unforgettable season and was a perfect fit in the lineup. As Rutgers shifts their focus to the 2025 campaign, Smith’s accomplishments will not be forgotten.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire