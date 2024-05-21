Rutgers softball adds Brearley High School star to 2024 class

With the 2024 season over, Rutgers softball will get an extended break before returning to action. However, the Scarlet Knights have stayed busy as they added a new face to mix in Leah Sims.

Last week, Sims announced that she had committed to Rutgers.

In 252 games for Brearley High School softball (Kenilworth, New Jersey), Sims posted a .389 batting average while driving in 62 runs. She also showed a little power as 24 of her 98 hits went for extra bases. Her ability to get on base and provide occasional power should help Rutgers offense regardless of where Sims is in the order.

Additionally, Sims brings value with her versatility. While playing for the Untamed Softball 18U Navy team, Sims played third base and the middle infield. As she adjusts to the college game, Rutgers head coach Kristin Butler can use Sims in various ways.

🗣️ 𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐒

✍️ Leah Sims

♦️ Utility

🏠 Kenilworth, N.J.

🏫 David Brearley High School

🥎 Untamed

🛡️ ⚔️ Welcome To R Family ⚔️ 🛡️ pic.twitter.com/fvRHlgL6Xk

— Rutgers Softball (@RUSoftball) May 13, 2024

While the start of the 2025 campaign is months away, having Sims on board is an upgrade for Rutgers. She only bit below .255 once in high school and stole 15 bases. It is unlikely that Sims will be a primary run producer next year, but she still brings a lot of value with a good approach at the plate. As long as Sims builds on her high school success, she should be able to carve out a role.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire