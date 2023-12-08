Rutgers-Seton Hall basketball rivalry thriving, 10 years after Big East breakup

WEST ORANGE – Kadary Richmond walked into the banquet hall at McLoone’s Boathouse restaurant to a thunderous ovation. He took a seat next to the Boardwalk Trophy – which goes to the winner of the annual college basketball rivalry game between Rutgers and Seton Hall. And he shot straight from the heart to the packed audience of fans from both programs.

“It does mean more,” the Pirates’ senior guard said of the game, which takes place Saturday at the Prudential Center (8:30 p.m, Fox Sports 1).

That meaning was on display Thursday at the Hardwood Classic Banquet, the third annual pregame gala that featured a new twist: Current players attended, joining past players in a wide-ranging panel discussion and Q&A with audience members.

For Seton Hall, Richmond and postgrad guard Al-Amir Dawes were joined by 1989 Final Four star John Morton and fan favorite John Yablonski, who filled in for the late-scratching Eugene Harvey.

For Rutgers, postgrad guard Noah Fernandes and freshman guard Gavin Griffiths were joined by 1976 Final Four guard Mike Dabney and the ever-popular Geo Baker.

“It’s great, what this game has become,” Morton said. “I’ve really enjoyed watching it through the years.”

Surviving and thriving

The rivalry, which began in 1916, has taken twists and turns over the decades. As Dabney noted, Rutgers ran Seton Hall out of the gym in the 1970s, dropping 119 points on them during the 1975-76 Final Four campaign. By the late 1980s, Morton said, Rutgers was a “buy game” for the Pirates (who hosted them three straight years, including at Walsh Gym during the 1988-89 Final Four season).

Things heated up when Rutgers joined the Big East in 1995, but in 2013, when the old Big East splintered and Rutgers left (eventually landing in the Big Ten), the coaches at the time – Mike Rice and Kevin Willard – agreed immediately to keep meeting annually. And so the Garden State Hardwood Classic was born. It’s going on a seventh straight sellout Saturday and projects to continue long beyond the current contract, which ends in 2027.

The banquet, launched in 2021 to celebrate the series' return after a layoff during the 2020-21 pandemic season, is run by The Front Office events group. This year it was transformed into an NIL event so current players could get involved. The proceedings were emceed by broadcaster John Fanta, who has the play-by-play call for Saturday’s game on Fox Sports 1 and hailed the series as “one of the very best rivalry games in the country.”

Earlier in the day Seton Hall senior wing Dre Davis, who spent two years at Louisville prior to transferring to the Pirates, said even the famed Louisville-Kentucky rivalry has no trophy for basketball.

“Obviously with the importance of the trophy – there is big energy leading up to the game,” Davis said. “That’s an incredible feeling, almost indescribable to be able to hold that. The goal is to keep the trophy here.”

That big energy rippled through McLoone’s Thursday night. Baker spoke of Rutgers’ stunning upset of Seton Hall at home in 2017 as the loudest he’s ever heard the RAC.

“It was so loud, you could not hear the coaches,” he said. “The players were on our own to figure things out.”

After that win, Rutgers lost the next two games to Stony Brook and Hartford.

“Nobody on campus cared,” Baker said of his fellow students. “All anyone kept saying to us was, ‘Yeah, but you beat Seton Hall.’”

Yablonski, who as a Seton Hall walk-on who replaced an injured Danny Hurley and drilled four 3-pointers at the RAC in 1996, said his future wife was on the Rutgers Dance Team that day and when they watch the grainy footage, there are a couple of spots where they’re in the frame together.

Oh, the stories

There were stories galore about other stuff, too.

Griffiths said in the very first recruiting phone call he received from Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell, the conversation began with Pikiell saying “this is the most handsome college basketball coach in America."

A gifted storyteller, Griffiths explained how Pikiell shows off to his players by shooting a bunch of free throws and banking all of them in off the glass. “He says it takes more skill to do it that way,” Griffiths said with a chuckle.

When asked just how fast fellow freshman Jamichael Davis is, Griffiths said the point guard does everything at a manic clip. The two of them bought scooters to get around campus and Davis is always pinning the odometer, trying to beat him to practice.

In expressing his appreciation for Rutgers fans, Fernandes recounted that when, as a UMass guard, he beat Rutgers with a game-winning 3-pointer in 2021, there was silence at the Minutemen’s home arena because so few people attended. "It's a lot different here," he said.

Dabney, when asked what his name-image-likeness value would be today if he was coming out of high school, deadpanned, “I gotta get reincarnated.”

Dawes, who transferred to the Hall from Clemson, nearly dropped his head onto the dais when asked about the pizza in South Carolina.

“You couldn’t eat it,” he said. “It’s so good to be home and eat real pizza.”

Asked which opposing fan base was most obnoxious, Morton didn't hesitate.

"Syracuse," he said. "They started getting on you way before the game, in warmups."

In a poignant reminisence, Morton outlined just how far the Pirates came during his time on campus. He recalled P.J. Carlesimo, his job in jeopardy, weeping after a loss to Princeton. He explained how the team had to play a bunch of games at South Mountain Arena and covered themselves with blankets on the bench because it was so cold. From that, four years later, Morton found himself scoring 35 points in the NCAA Tournament final as Seton Hall lost by one after an infamous phantom foul call.

Years later, Morton said, official John Clougherty apologized to him and admitted he got it wrong. Ever the gentleman, Morton told him it was OK and “that was God’s will.”

Morton went on to play a few years in the NBA, where he crossed paths with former Michigan star Glen Rice – who won the Final Four Most Outstanding Player Award that would have been Morton’s but for Clougherty’s whistle.

“Even Glen Rice said we were robbed,” Morton said. “He didn’t give me a ring, though.”

Postscript: the trophy

The trophy, which is made of Asbury Park boardwalk planks that had been discarded in the wake of superstorm Sandy, has been sitting in Seton Hall’s locker room since the Pirates won last year’s game at Rutgers.

“It’s a reminder,” Richmond said, of the stakes.

The final audience question of the night was posed to Richmond by a Seton Hall fan.

“Two years ago you scored 1,000 straight points against UConn,” the fan said (it was 17 straight in a Hall victory at home). “How do you get into that zone, and can you do that against Rutgers please?”

The normally poker-faced Richmond broke into a wide grin and offered the perfect response.

“It just happens,” he said. “You’ll have to be there Saturday to find out.”

