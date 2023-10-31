Rutgers set to face No. 1 Ohio State, as Buckeyes get top spot in first playoff rankings

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers football is set to face the No. 1 team in the country.

The Scarlet Knights’ next opponent, Ohio State, received the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night.

Rutgers will host the Buckeyes on Saturday at SHI Stadium (noon, CBS).

Ohio State, ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25, edged out Georgia for the No. 1 spot. Michigan and Florida State rounded out the top four.

The Buckeyes maybe haven't been as dominant as previous seasons, but head coach Ryan Day’s team has the strongest wins (in the committee's view) with victories over Notre Dame (No. 15) and Penn State (No. 11).

For Rutgers, it’s a chance to test itself against the now-top team in the nation. The Scarlet Knights have never beaten Ohio State in nine previous tries – they lost last season’s meeting 49-10 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Greg Schiano’s team is 6-2 coming off a win over Indiana before its bye week. It’s the first time the Scarlet Knights have achieved six wins and bowl eligibility since 2014.

Now Rutgers has a major challenge ahead of it − but also a major opportunity.

"We're trying to be 1-0 at the end of the Ohio State season," said Schiano, who preaches to his team to focus on each opponent as an individual season. "We have to have a great week of preparation to do that, and then we have to go play our best game and see where that stacks up against theirs."

Has Rutgers football ever played a No. 1 team before?

This will be the first time the Scarlet Knights have faced the top team in the nation since playing... Ohio State when it was ranked No. 1 in 2015. The Buckeyes won that meeting 49-7 in Piscataway.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ohio State football No. 1 in CFB rankings ahead of Rutgers game