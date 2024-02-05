Rutgers sends out a pair of offers over this past weekend
Rutgers football continued to send out offers, with a pair of new recruits being officially extended over the weekend.
On Friday, Rutgers offered a pair of offensive linemen from Florida. Both recruits are in the 2026 class:
Johnnie ‘DJ’ Jones – A 6-foot-6 and 260-pound offensive tackle, Jones has a strong offer list that includes Power Five programs Boston College and Syracuse as well as Rutgers. On Sunday, South Florida offered Jones, who is 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds.
Gabriel Osenda – Osenda is from Clearwater International Academy although he is originally from Canada. He has some fascinating size at 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds. He has one Power Five offer (Cal) as well as an offer from Nevada.
Extremely blessed to have received an offer from Rutgers University! @GregSchiano @CoachShaw__ @Mark_Orphey 🪓 @CoachMeyerCAI @CoachJohnsonCAI @CoachJesse18 #Trenchmafia pic.twitter.com/sppZ9goY3r
— gabe.o (@gabriel_osenda) February 2, 2024
Blessed to receive my sixth football offer from from Rutgers University. AGTG!❤️🤍@RFootball @GregSchiano @CoachJJonesSr pic.twitter.com/Oro5KoxwcX
— Johnnie “DJ” Jones (@johnnie_jones6) February 2, 2024
Rutgers has shown some good strength in Florida in recent years since the return of head coach Greg Schiano. During his first rebuild of Rutgers, Schiano leaned on his Florida connections heavily to jumpstart the talent pool at Rutgers.
And the Rutgers name has a bit of some cache in Florida right now. Six weeks ago, Rutgers defeated Miami 31-24 in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.
It was the first time in program history that Rutgers football has ever beaten Miami.