Rutgers sends out a pair of offers over this past weekend

Rutgers football continued to send out offers, with a pair of new recruits being officially extended over the weekend.

On Friday, Rutgers offered a pair of offensive linemen from Florida. Both recruits are in the 2026 class:

Rutgers has shown some good strength in Florida in recent years since the return of head coach Greg Schiano. During his first rebuild of Rutgers, Schiano leaned on his Florida connections heavily to jumpstart the talent pool at Rutgers.

And the Rutgers name has a bit of some cache in Florida right now. Six weeks ago, Rutgers defeated Miami 31-24 in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

It was the first time in program history that Rutgers football has ever beaten Miami.

