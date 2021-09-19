Rutgers’ Schiano: ‘Michigan is back to being Michigan’

[mm-video type=playlist id=01eqbzardvge799bm2 player_id=01f5k5y2jb3twsvdg4 image=https://wolverineswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png]

Just like everyone predicted, the Week 4 Big Ten opening contest between undefeateds Michigan and Rutgers is a powerhouse matchup for conference supremacy.

OK, maybe not really.

Still, both the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights have impressed in the first three weeks of the college football season and neither has tallied a loss thus far. The two teams went to triple overtime a year ago, and certainly it could be yet another close game in Ann Arbor when they meet again. Certainly, Michigan fans won’t believe the hype, at least not fully, until the team starts beating good teams. While Rutgers might not yet qualify given its track record since 2015, it still could end up being a quality win assuming Michigan gets the job done.

For Rutgers, it appears to be a tall task, head coach Greg Schiano says.

After the Scarlet Knights took down Delaware in impressive fashion in Week 3, Schiano previewed the matchup with the Wolverines, noting that what he’s seen thus far has echoed the past when Michigan would destroy most teams in its path.

From our sister site Rutgers Wire:

“They’re good, they’re a really good football team, I guess it was pretty one-sided today. I didn’t see any of it; I just heard the score, so we know what we’re up against,” Schiano told reporters after the game. “Sounds like Michigan’s back to being Michigan, and we had our crack last year and didn’t do it. So now we’re going on the road and we got to find a way against a very good football team.”

If Michigan wins, it can continue its momentum against a typically tough Wisconsin team. Should Rutgers pull off the upset, perhaps the Wolverines aren’t back quite yet, and/or the Scarlet Knights really have taken a turn for the better under Schiano’s rule.

Michigan hosts Rutgers at The Big House for a 3:30 p.m. EDT kickoff on Saturday. The game will be nationally broadcast on ABC.

