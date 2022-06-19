Rutgers Scarlet Knights Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Preview

Rutgers 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Rutgers Schedule & Analysis

Christian Izien, S Sr.

The 5-10, 200-pound safety is a two-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten performer going into his fifth year with the program and fourth season as a major factor. He made 219 tackles with four interceptions and 15 broken up passes with 10.5 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries in his last three seasons.

Avery Young, CB Sr.

6-0, 195. 242 tackles, 2 sacks, 8 TFL, 21 broken up passes, 2 INT, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery in four seasons. 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

Aron Cruickshank, WR/KR Sr.

5-10, 170. 4 catches for 40 yards, 6 carries for 51 yards, 1 TD, 24.6 yards per kick return, 2 TDs in two seasons at Wisconsin. 57 catches, 483 yards, (8.5 ypc), 3 TD, 56 rushing yards, 40 kick returns for 987 yards (24.7 ypr) 2 TD, 8 punt returns, 153 yards (19.1 ypr), 1 TD in two seasons at Rutgers. 2020 First Team All-Big Ten, 2019 Second Team All-Big Ten

Adam Korsak, P Sr.

6-2, 185. 274 punts, 12,021 yards (43.9 yards per kick), 113 put inside the 20, 40 over 50 yards. 2021 Second Team All-American, First Team All-Big Ten, 2020 & 2019 Second Team All-Big Ten, 2018 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

Kessawn Abraham, CB Sr.

5-10, 190. 54 tackles, 9 broken up passes – all last season – 3 TFL in four seasons.

Taj Harris, WR Sr.

6-1, 185. 151 catches, 2,028 yards (13.4 ypc), 10 TD in four seasons at Syracuse. 2020 Third Team All-ACC

Mohamed Toure, DE Jr.

6-2, 235. 75 tackles, 9 sacks, 13 TFL, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery in three seasons.

Ifeanyi Maijeh, DT Sr.

6-2, 290. 73 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 12 TFL, 2 forced fumbles in three years at Temple – 2019 First Team All-AAC. 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 TFL last year at Rutgers.

Story continues

Mayan Ahanotu, DT Sr.

6-4, 290. 39 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 TFL, 1 forced fumble in two seasons

Sean Ryan, WR Sr.

6-4, 200. 12 catches, 162 yards, 1 TD in one season at Temple. 69 catches, 882 yards (12.8 ypc), 3 TD in three seasons at West Virginia.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Preview

Rutgers 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Rutgers Schedule & Analysis



[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1

1

1