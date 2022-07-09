Which Rutgers recruits have scheduled commit announcements in July?

Kyle Fisher
·3 min read
In this article:
June was a busy month for the Rutgers football program. The recruiting department pulled in a total of 10 commits this past month, tripling the classes size in just 30 days.

The Scarlet Knights landed nine of their ten 2023 commits thus far in the first two weeks of the month. Their latest came on June 27, when three-star defensive back Bo Mascoe committed to the program. Currently, Rutgers has the No. 37 recruiting calls in the nation according to 247Sports. This current class is currently ranked eighth in the Big Ten.

The month may have ended, but the football club continues on the recruiting trail. Several Rutgers targets have scheduled their commitments for the month of July.

Check out the list of recruiting Targets who have scheduled commit announcements through the rest of July. All are rated three-star or higher according to 247 Sports. Almost all have strong offer lists from other Power Five programs.

Logan Howland (7.9.2022)

Position: Offensive line

Ranking: Three-star

School: Hun School; Princeton, NJ

Other Notable Offers: Iowa, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State

Jason Moore (7.10.2022)

Position: Defensive line

Ranking: Four-star

School: DeMatha Catholic; Hyattsville, MD

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State

Ta'Mere Robinson (7.15.2022)

Position: Defensive line

Ranking: Four-star

School: Brashear High; Pittsburgh, PA

Other Notable Offers: Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, USC

Famah Toure (7.22.2022)

Position: Defensive line

Ranking: Four-star

School: Irvington High; Irvington, NJ

Other Notable Offers: Illinois, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin

Payton Kirkland (7.23.2022)

Position: Offensive line

Ranking: Four-star

School: Dr. Philips; Orlando, FL

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Penn State, USC

Ja'Keem Jackson (7.28.2022)

Position: Cornerback

Ranking: Four-star

School: Osceola High; Kissimmee, FL

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee

Oluwatosin Babalade (7.31.2022)

Position: Offensive line

Ranking: Four-star

School: DeMatha Catholic; Hyattsville, MD

Other Notable Offers: Florida, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, West Virginia

