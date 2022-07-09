Which Rutgers recruits have scheduled commit announcements in July?

June was a busy month for the Rutgers football program. The recruiting department pulled in a total of 10 commits this past month, tripling the classes size in just 30 days.

The Scarlet Knights landed nine of their ten 2023 commits thus far in the first two weeks of the month. Their latest came on June 27, when three-star defensive back Bo Mascoe committed to the program. Currently, Rutgers has the No. 37 recruiting calls in the nation according to 247Sports. This current class is currently ranked eighth in the Big Ten.

The month may have ended, but the football club continues on the recruiting trail. Several Rutgers targets have scheduled their commitments for the month of July.

Check out the list of recruiting Targets who have scheduled commit announcements through the rest of July. All are rated three-star or higher according to 247 Sports. Almost all have strong offer lists from other Power Five programs.

Logan Howland (7.9.2022)

Position: Offensive line

Ranking: Three-star

School: Hun School; Princeton, NJ

Other Notable Offers: Iowa, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State

Jason Moore (7.10.2022)

2023 EDGE Jason Moore is a top 50 player in the country on @On3Recruits. He grew up loving hoops, but football is his future. Over 20 schools have offered, and he is open, but a couple of Big Ten schools have grabbed his attention early. UPDATE: https://t.co/cxjC4n322d (On3+) pic.twitter.com/LTwQQUqlnz — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) September 27, 2021

Position: Defensive line

Ranking: Four-star

School: DeMatha Catholic; Hyattsville, MD

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State

Ta'Mere Robinson (7.15.2022)

8 Months Exact Since I Had Surgery… I Honestly Didn’t Think I’d Get This Far 💯 pic.twitter.com/Ff8Auwqhva — ᴛᴀᴅᴅᴇʀ ③ (@TaMereRobinson3) June 22, 2022

Position: Defensive line

Ranking: Four-star

School: Brashear High; Pittsburgh, PA

Other Notable Offers: Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, USC

Famah Toure (7.22.2022)

Rutgers football hosted Famah Toure for an official visit this week. https://t.co/iN38Xx4zzt — RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) June 24, 2022

Position: Defensive line

Ranking: Four-star

School: Irvington High; Irvington, NJ

Other Notable Offers: Illinois, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin

Payton Kirkland (7.23.2022)

Shoutout to @EliteEmpireATH for stopping by and getting me right. Follow them for more 🔥🔥 content pic.twitter.com/EJzgBmbL9G — Payton ”PKAY“ Kirkland (@paytonkirk55) May 14, 2022

Position: Offensive line

Ranking: Four-star

School: Dr. Philips; Orlando, FL

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Penn State, USC

Ja'Keem Jackson (7.28.2022)

Offers so far for Kissimmee (Fla.) 4⭐️ CB @Roadrunnerjah 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/aLaFkp7pzb — BnB Graphics (@bnbgraphics) May 2, 2022

Position: Cornerback

Ranking: Four-star

School: Osceola High; Kissimmee, FL

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee

Oluwatosin Babalade (7.31.2022)

Position: Offensive line

Ranking: Four-star

School: DeMatha Catholic; Hyattsville, MD

Other Notable Offers: Florida, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, West Virginia

