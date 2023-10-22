Rutgers received votes in the latest AP Poll

Sitting on six wins and three wins in the Big Ten, Rutgers football is getting some national respect this week from the AP Poll.

Rutgers received two votes for the top 25 poll. Ironically, it has more votes than Wisconsin, a program that beat Rutgers two weeks ago. The Badgers received one vote in this week’s AP Poll.

With a 31-14 win on Saturday at Indiana, Rutgers is now 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten). They clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014 with the road win.

They shut out Indiana in the second half of Saturday’s win.

The Scarlet Knights are in a bye week. On Nov. 4, they will host No. 3 Ohio State at SHI Stadium.

Rutgers did not receive any votes in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The strong start to the season for Rutgers is the best for the program in eight years. Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Rutgers has just one season with a winning record.

And only once in that stretch has the program been bowl-eligible outright.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire