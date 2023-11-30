Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon enters the NCAA transfer portal

On Wednesday, Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon announced he will enter the NCAA transfer portal on December 3. After three seasons with the Scarlet Knights, Simon will enter the portal with two years of eligibility.

The Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, native appeared in his first game in 2021 after being redshirted in 2020. In his first season, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback appeared in six games, recording 145 yards on 16 completions with one interception.

As a sophomore, Simon appeared in a career-high nine games in 2022. Throughout those nine games, Simon logged 79 completions on 137 attempts (58 completion percentage) for 777 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions. He averaged 9.8 throwing yards per attempt and 86.3 yards per game in his second year with the Scarlet Knights.

#Rutgers Football QB Evan (@evan6simon) Simon announces he will enter the transfer portal with two years left. 👉 https://t.co/16bBNz6j0E pic.twitter.com/H1pEotQwdH — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) November 29, 2023

After losing the battle to starting quarterback Gavin Wimsatt during spring practices, Simon only appeared in one game this past season. Simon made an appearance in Week 6 against Wisconsin, where he registered two completed passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.

With Simon exiting the program, the Scarlet Knights are on track to head into the 2024 season with two returning quarterbacks, Wimsatt and Ajani Sheppard. Also, Rutgers three-star recruit AJ Surace of Notre Dame (Lawrenceville, New Jersey) will report to camp in 2024, adding depth to the quarterback position next season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire