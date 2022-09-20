Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt a ‘game-time decision’ versus the Iowa Hawkeyes

Saturday night sees the Iowa Hawkeyes traveling to Piscataway, N.J., to open up Big Ten conference play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Iowa enters the contest 2-1 coming off a 27-0 shutout of the Nevada Wolfpack, while the Scarlet Knights are entering the contest at a 3-0 record to some’s surprise.

Remove Rutgers’ 66-7 win over Wagner, they have snuck out wins in their other two games over Boston College and Temple by a combined three points. Week 4 against Iowa will pit them against the best defense they have seen to this point.

As they prepare for the Hawkeyes’ defense, Rutgers is waiting to see what quarterback will start the game. So far, Rutgers has split snaps between Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon this season. Wimsatt was injured in last week’s game and did not return.

“Gavin will be a game-time decision. We’ll know as the week goes on,” Schiano detailed when asked about Wimsatt’s availability this week.

To date, Wimsatt has completed 10-of-23 passes for 117 yards with one touchdown pass against a pair of interceptions. Meanwhile, Simon is 27-of-40 passing for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Simon was just 9-of-15 passing for 52 yards with no touchdowns last week in Rutgers’ 16-14 win over Temple, though.

Rutgers is also awaiting news on their starter last season, Noah Vedral, who has been injured and has yet to play.

“Yeah, he’s going to be a game-time decision as well. It’s kind of unsettling, you have two quarterbacks that are game-time decisions,” Schiano said when discussing the potential of Vedral returning this week against Iowa.

“Thank goodness Evan is healthy. We’ll just prepare as I said after the game on Saturday. We’ll prepare for whoever we have that the doctors tell us are going to be able to play.”

Rutgers has three quarterbacks with experience and it isn’t impossible to suspect to see two, maybe even all three this Saturday when they take the field on offense.

