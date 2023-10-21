Rutgers Prep girls soccer grinds out win to capture first Somerset County Tournament title

BRIDGEWATER – Sometimes, you just got to tough it out.

The Rutgers Prep girls soccer team has had plenty of beautiful game moments this season. Artistic goals. Video game-like passing. Free-flowing play.

On a windy Saturday, though, the Argonauts needed to battle en route to a 2-0 win over Hillsborough for the program’s first-ever Somerset County Tournament title in its 40-plus year history.

And that result doesn’t get any prettier for their fans. You could sense the joy bouncing off the players as they celebrated with the trophy at Torpey Athletic Complex. Top-seeded Rutgers Prep (14-0) has now outscored opponents 42-4 this season.

Ellie Robertson put in a header off a corner kick from Alexa Lee in the eighth minute for a 1-0 lead. It remained that way with both teams having chances until Addison Halpern booted in a shot from about 15 yards to the right side after a feed from Nyla Lopez with 19:12 remaining for an insurance goal.

“I think we actually had to show a different side of us today,” Rutgers Prep coach Jim Buchanan said. “You know, scrap it out, grind out the victory. We weren’t free-flowing at any point. I thought the second goal was pretty good, but overall I think it was just getting the job done today. I’m not sure it’s quite dawn on them that this is their first-ever Somerset County title. I think it’s just, ‘hey, we just want to win a game.’ That’s their attitude.

“… It wasn’t pretty at times. The wind made for a not great spectacle sometimes, but we managed to withstand what they threw at us and we managed to get a couple goals to ice it.”

Oh, the players knew, especially after falling last year 2-0 to Watchung Hills in its first SCT finals appearance.

“We definitely wanted to make history,” Halpern said, “and we made it here last year, so it’s just great to kind of come back and do it all over again and get a different result which is for the better. So we’re just happy to win and kind of keep going, move on in the season.”

Sixth-seeded Hillsborough (7-7-2) made a stirring run to the final with wins over third-seeded Watchung Hills in the quarterfinals (1-0) and second-seeded Immaculata (3-0) in the semifinals.

Saturday, Melissa Smith made outstanding saves, snagging free kicks and diving for loose balls right in front of the opponent, a tap away from scoring. She recorded six saves.

The Raiders had their chances, but the Argonauts defenders of Brielle Baker, Ava Mason, Sandra O’Neill and Olivia Robinson cleared balls and Syrai Parker made two saves.

“It’s a great, strong group and defenses will win championships,” said Baker, who lives in Hillsborough and knows many of the Raider players. “That happened today with us. It’s definitely great for our defensive side today.”

The Argonauts still have a long way to go this fall as they hope to repeat as NJSIAA Non-Public B champions. The county title, though, was not a bad momentum-getter.

“I’m just happy there’s room for the little, small private schools to win this,” Buchanan said. “It’s historically dominated by the big public schools that we have in Somerset County. Your Ridges, your Bridgewaters, your Watchung Hills. They have had a monopoly on it for quite some time. So it’s nice to be able to put together a good program for a smaller school and get success. I think it’s the foundation for what we want to build on and keep getting more and grow in the future.”

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ girls soccer: Rutgers Prep beats Hillsborough to win SCT title