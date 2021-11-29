What Rutgers players are signing in December? Who will enroll early?

Early Signing Period runs begins on December 16 and runs three days for high school seniors, a crucial time for Rutgers football as they continue their rebuild.

With a class ranked No. 39 in the nation according to 247 Sports, Rutgers has the type of group coming in that makes them far more competitive in the Big Ten.

Getting this group signed is one thing, getting them on campus early is another. Top programs have done a tremendous job in the past few years of getting players enrolled in January and integrated into the team early. Assimilating a freshman into workouts and spring football is a huge leg up for these players, getting them valuable reps on the field, a five-month jump on strength and conditioning as well time in the film room.

Not to mention getting a jump on the course load to make things a bit more normal in the fall.

Below is an ongoing list compiled by ‘Rutgers Wire‘ on what players plan on signing in December as well as who is coming in as an early enrollee in January.

Rashad Rochelle

December signing status: The Illinois athlete, who played quarterback in high school but projects as a wide receiver at Rutgers, plans on signing in December. Rochelle had a tremendous senior season at Springfield High School and comes to the Scarlet Knights with a lot of potential to be a difference-maker on offense.

Early enrollment status: Rochelle also plans on enrolling early.

Taj White

December signing status: The Hudson Catholic offensive lineman plans on signing early in December. White has a good frame and athleticism, with long arms and a good base.

Early enrollment status: White will not be enrolling early but plans on beginning workouts at Rutgers this winter after officially signing with the program.

Kwabena Asamoah

December signing status: The Ohio three-star offensive lineman will sign in December. This is a big, under-the-radar recruit for Rutgers.

Asamoah is an earth mover, with a good frame and already looks Big Ten ready. He’s a player to watch this offseason to crack the two-deep in training camp, especially if he can excel in his workouts and spring ball.

Early enrollment status: Asamoah will enroll in January and join the program then.

Joe De Croce

December signing status: The Northern Valley offensive lineman, a three-star recruit and Rutgers legacy, will be signing in December. He has an official visit to Rutgers beginning on December 10.

Early enrollment status: De Croce will not be enrolling early at Rutgers but his workout videos on social media show a strong athlete who is recovering well from an August knee injury that prematurely ended his senior season.

Jacob Allen

December signing status: The Hun standout, a four-star offensive lineman and the top-ranked player in New Jersey, will be signing in December.

Early enrollment status: The Hun does not allow early graduation so Allen won’t officially be joining the team until the summer. He will, however, be driving to Rutgers almost daily for workouts and to watch practices.

