Rutgers at Penn State: Five things learned in road loss

The hunt for bowl eligibility will need to wait another week for Rutgers football. A strong first half defensively was not enough for the Scarlet Knights, who lost 28-0 at Penn State.

For Rutgers (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten), the loss stings but the Scarlet Knights head into their season finale next week against Maryland needing a win to be bowl eligible.

The Scarlet Knights struggled to move the ball offensively, although the defense was solid in the first half, limiting Penn State to just 120 yards of total offense and just a touchdown going into halftime.

Rutgers has not beaten Penn State since joining the Big Ten in 2014. The Nittany Lions are now 7-4 (4-4 Big Ten).

In order to be bowl eligible, Rutgers will need to beat Maryland at home next. Rutgers came into the game having won their last two Big Ten games on the road.

Five things we learned from Rutgers 28-0 loss at Penn State.

Rutgers offensive struggles

At halftime, Rutgers hadn’t crossed the 50-yard line, managed four first downs and had just 72 yards of total offense. The second half was not much better, even as the offense did manage to get in the red zone early in the fourth quarter.

But the offense struggled against one of the top defenses in the country, barely giving quarterback Noah Vedral any time to throw the ball and struggling to create lanes for the running backs.

Schiano's defense shows up

Rutgers defense, despite the final score, played very well.

Up 7-0 at the half, Penn State struggled to move the ball up to that point. The Nittany Lions managed just 120 yards of total offense in the first two quarters and it wasn’t till their last possession of the half that they scored.

In the second half, the defense simply got worn down but continued to give the Nittany Lions some difficulties moving the ball.

Adam Korsak appreciation post

Adam Korsak did it again, with 10 punts for 44.4 yards per punt and four that landed inside the 20-yard line. He is the best punter in college football.

The defense is ahead of the offense

Even with some of the struggles in the second half, including giving up two touchdown drives in the third quarter, it is clear that Rutgers defense is a step ahead of the offense in the rebuild.

The emerging underclassman talent including defensive end Aaron Lewis, defensive tackle Kyonte Hamilton, linebacker Mohamed Toure and cornerback Max Melton give this unit a very strong core moving forward.

Gavin Wimsatt plays again

Freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt was in for a couple of plays in the first half, throwing two incomplete passes (and nearly getting picked off on the second throw).

Wimsatt came in midway through the fourth quarter, getting intercepted with 6:20 left in the game.

The pass was high, thrown into double-coverage and Wimsatt was locked in on his target down the field. A definite learning experience for the four-star freshman, for sure.

