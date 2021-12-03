Rutgers, Penn State building relationship with 2024 quarterback Jacob Zamot

Jacob Zamot is one of the top quarterbacks in New Jersey and the region for the class of 2024. He is already receiving some strong ‘Power Five’ interest.

The Millville High School standout is coming off a strong sophomore season where he threw for 1,537 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. His recruitment has already started, with Penn State, Rutgers, Temple, Villanova, Stony Brook and Towson all showing interest.

He says that Penn State, Rutgers and Villanova are after him the hardest right now.

Zamot visited Rutgers in early October where he got to tour the facilities and the campus.

“I definitely feel that coach Schiano has the program going in the right direction,” Zamot told ‘Rutgers Wire.’ “His ability to coach a player to his best ability is great, he’s also a great motivator. He has the respect of the entire team and that’s important.”

In late October, Zamot made a visit to Penn State. It was the weekend that the Nittany Lions were upset by Illinois.

“It was awesome. I met a lot of the coaches, got to tour the campus and facilities,” Zamot said. “Was on the field for pre-game warmups. The atmosphere was electric and the fans were awesome.”

The relationship with Penn State will continue to grow, he says.

“They like my abilities and that I’m a great student with a 4.0 GPA,” Zamot said. “They said they will continue to keep their eyes on me.”

Zamot plans to make some visits during the winter and spring but nothing is set in stone. He will also play 7-on-7 with Next Level Greats.

He is listed as a 6-foot and 175 pounds according to Rivals, who has Zamot as a dual-threat quarterback prospect.