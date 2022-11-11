Rutgers officially sign four-star recruit Gavin Griffiths

On Wednesday, Rutgers basketball added a pivotal piece to the future in Gavin Griffiths. The four-star recruit became the lone member of Ru’s 2023 when he officially signed his national letter of intent. His commitment is an encouraging sign for the Scarlet Knights.

ESPN ranked Griffiths as the 36th best prospect in the country, and he is the highest-ranked player landed in the Steve Pikiell-era. One key factor in his decision was the impression the RU coaching staff made during his official visit.

“The coaching staff was just such a big part of my decision,” Griffiths told reporters. “I think it says a lot about my decision to pick Rutgers that I really wanted to do that. Once I decided, I just knew I had to tell them in person.”

The West Harford native brings an impressive resume to Piscataway and has already played against elite competition. Over the last few years, he has competed with the AAU program Expressions Elite in the Nike EYBL league.

Additionally, on April 20, The New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) named Griffiths the ’23 Player of the Year in Class B Basketball. In his junior season, he averaged 24 points and eight rebounds a game.

With the anticipation quickly building for his Rutgers debut, the talented shooter is ready to make his mark. The Scarlet Knights have made the NCAA Tournament the last two years, and they are hoping some memorable runs will be in store once Griffiths steps on campus.

