Rutgers officially adds talented center Emmanuel Ogbole

For Rutgers men’s basketball, Monday was full of excitement. The team announced that it had officially signed Monore College center Emmanuel Ogbole who was a dominant force in the paint in junior college.

Ogbole, a 6-foot-11, 242-pound center from Aune-Adoka, Nigeria, took his official visit to Rutgers in June. He received an offer from the Scarlet Knights in November. He also received an offer from Seton Hall before choosing to have the next chapter of his basketball career be in Piscataway.

The talented center began playing basketball when he was 18 after graduating high school. He then joined Monroe College, where he drew the attention of college coaches nationwide.

In 24 games as a freshman, Ogbole averaged 12.3 and 8.2 rebounds a game. He shot 69.3 percent from the field last season, the sixth-best by a player in junior college in the country. As Monroe College had its best season in 11 years, Ogbole was at the center of its success.

Additionally, the Mustangs made it to the NJCAA Championships for the first time in six seasons and for the 11th time in program history. While Monroe’s time as a Mustang was short-lived, his impact has created excitement for his future in Piscataway.

Ogbole is joining a talented frontcourt that also includes Clifford Omoruyi and Antwone Woolfolk. The trio should cause headaches for opponents on any given night. While Rutgers has lost critical pieces in recent weeks, the addition of Ogbole will give this team a boost at both ends of the court.

