Rutgers offers talented defensive lineman Asher Ghioto

Over the weekend, Rutgers football sent out an offer to Asher Ghioto, a talented defensive lineman in the 2028 class.

Rutgers currently has a top-10 recruiting ranking for their 2025 class.

Despite being an underclassman, Rutgers will face significant competition to land Ghioto. So far, Ghioto has received offers from Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Syracuse and UCF. That list is expected to increase as Ghioto adds to his highlight reel over the next few years.

The offers from Florida and Georgia came in June. Ghioto is a class of 2028 defensive lineman at the Bolles School (Jacksonville, Florida).

Asher Ghioto (@Asherghioto34)

6-4 230 (official measurements from today)

2028 DL

Switzerland Point Middle School

This young man is going to be a beast on the next level. He moves well and has nice hands.

He does not have any offers yet, but I could see his stock rising soon. pic.twitter.com/89uwmxjLBZ

— Rion (Ree-un) Young (@MacCorleone74) February 10, 2024

With good size and impressive strength, Ghioto is likely going to see his recruitment expand and grow. His mobility and ability to make things difficult for offense have drawn the attention of scouts, which would be a very valuable trait for Rutgers.

Following his offer from Rutgers, on his X account, Ghioto said, “After a great conversation with Greg Schiano, I’m super excited and blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University! #Chop #Family.”

As Ghioto’s recruitment ramps up, he will be a player to watch. If Rutgers can add him to their 2028 class, their recent success should continue to build.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire