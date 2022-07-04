Rutgers offers the hardest working recruit in basketball, four-star James Brown

Holiday weekend? In basketball recruiting, there is no such thing as a break.

Except of course for the dark period.

On Sunday, Rutgers men’s basketball sent out an offer to James Brown, a four-star recruit from St. Rita (Chicago, IL). The 6-foot-9 center is a class of 2024 recruit.

In the past eight days, Brown has gotten offers from Nebraska, Michigan, North Carolina, Indiana and then Rutgers. He also holds offers from DePaul, Georgia, Harvard, Illinois, Iowa, LSU, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue and Texas A&M among others.

In the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 27 recruit in the nation and the top-ranked player in Illinois in the class of 2024. He averaged 11.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Last week, Rutgers offered Latrell Allmond, a class of 2026 recruit who recently talked with RutgersWire about his relationship with the Big Ten program as well as Texas A&M.

Rutgers has one commit already in the class of 2024, top 40 recruit Gavin Griffiths. The power forward is a four-star and the highest-ranked recruit of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure with Rutgers basketball.