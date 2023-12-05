Rutgers offers FCS standout Dymere Miller

On Monday, Rutgers football became one of the first programs to offer Dymere Miller, a transfer portal wide receiver from Monmouth.

Miller is a truly special talent at wide receiver who last season, put up some staggering numbers with 90 catches for 1,295 yards and nine touchdowns. In the season opener against FAU, Miller had 10 catches for 78 yards.

He also has been offered by UConn, FAU, Pittsburgh and Texas Tech among others.

Rutgers had success in the transfer portal last year with a wide receiver from a Division II program. The portal allowed JaQuae Jackson, from California University (Pennsylvania) where he was an All-American.

Jackson picked Rutgers in large part due to the presence of Dave Brock and John Perry on the staff, both of whom were receivers coaches in the NFL. Brock, for instance, coached Julio Jones during his time with the Atlanta Falcons.

Colorado, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and West Virginia had all offered Jackson, but the NFL connections on the Rutgers staff won this recruitment.

Jackson finished the regular season at Rutgers with 22 catches for 361 yards with a touchdown, numbers that will greatly enhance his NFL draft stock in the spring.

