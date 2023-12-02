Rutgers offensive lineman Kamar Missouri plans to enter the transfer portal

Rutgers offensive lineman Kamar Missouri announced on his social media accounts that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal on December 4 with two years of eligibility.

The Baltimore, Maryland, native is the first Scarlet Knight to announce his plans to transfer after starting multiple games for Rutgers this past season. Missouri got four starts at tackle in place of the injured Tyler Needham and saw time at Reggie Sutton’s position this past season with Sutton recovering from a knee injury.

After being a late addition to Rutgers recruiting class of 2020, Missouri served as the backup left tackle, appearing in eight games. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman started his Rutgers career on defense and converted to offense shortly after reporting to campus. In 2021, Missouri made his collegiate debut against Delaware in Week 3. He is a diverse player, playing left and right tackle throughout his young career.

Missouri is the fourth Rutgers player to announce his decision to enter the transfer portal this year, with quarterback Evan Simon, defensive back Carnell Davis, and wide receiver Rashad Rochelle electing to enter the portal on December 4.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire