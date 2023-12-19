Rutgers' offense has improved, but OC Kirk Ciarrocca sees 'a long way to go'

When Kirk Ciarrocca was hired as Rutgers football’s offensive coordinator, he took on a major project of trying to jumpstart an offense that hadn’t been as productive as it needed to be.

Twelve games later, what does Ciarrocca see?

Improvement, but still plenty of room for growth.

“Am I proud of the progress we made? Yes, I am,” Ciarrocca said during a virtual news conference Monday previewing the Scarlet Knights’ trip to the Pinstripe Bowl. “Am I proud of the way the kids have responded? Yeah, I definitely am. But I also know that there's a long way to go to get to where we want to be and where I planned on taking them when I came here.”

So after Rutgers plays Miami on Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium (2:15 p.m., ESPN), Ciarrocca will move on to start identifying ways to continue that progress next season, which will be his second as Greg Schiano’s offensive coordinator.

Looking ahead at Rutgers football's offense next season

Ciarrocca will have some key pieces coming back – perhaps none bigger than running back Kyle Monangai, who opted to delay his pursuit of the NFL and return next season to build on his 1,000-yard rushing season.

Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca observes warm up exercises before Rutgers University football spring practice at Marco Battaglia Practice Complex in Piscataway, NJ Tuesday April 11, 2023.

Rutgers will also have an offensive line that took steps forward this season under coach Pat Flaherty, some solid young receivers, including Ian Strong, and an experienced, speedy receiver in Monmouth transfer Dymere Miller, who committed to the Scarlet Knights on Sunday.

But one of the biggest questions that will face the offense remains one that faced Rutgers heading into this season, also: How much can Wimsatt, who has gone 131-of-274 (47.8 percent) passing for 1,651 yards and nine touchdowns improve heading into 2024?

“I think Gavin is a guy that's come a long way since January,” Ciarrocca said. “He has improved every day. I think Gavin, if he was sitting here right now, would tell you that he needs to be more consistent with it, but like any young quarterback, he had some highs, and we had some lows, and then we had where we were just kind of in between that with it. For me it's normal growing pains that you see in a young quarterback. The important thing is that he just keeps working hard and keeps learning from his mistakes and moving forward. He has a ton of ability. So we just need to see how he continues to grow.”

Much of that ability is his productivity running the ball – Wimsatt rushed for 488 yards on 122 carries with nine touchdowns – something that’s crucial in Ciarrocca’s offense, which has averaged 22.6 points per game through 12 contests.

OFFSEASON TRACKER Transfer portal, Schiano contract, Pinstripe Bowl news

Rutgers did host a transfer quarterback this past weekend in Athan Kaliakmanis, who played for Ciarrocca at Minnesota. If Kaliakmanis commits to the Scarlet Knights, it remains to be seen how exactly that would alter the team’s situation at quarterback.

The return of running back Kyle Monangai a major boost

But one thing is clear: Having Monangai, the Big Ten’s leading rusher, return for one more season is a considerable lift for the entire offense.

Monangai, who has 1,099 yards and seven touchdowns, became the Rutgers running back to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark since 2012.

“He's really developed,” Ciarrocca said. “He's always been a very intelligent player, but it's one thing to know information. It's another thing to be able to apply it to the particular play. He's done a great job with that. I think that he probably grew a lot from watching himself the year before and seeing what worked for him and what didn't, what allowed him to be at his best.”

The progress of the offensive line also helped pave the way for Monangai to achieve that level of success, though like the offense overall, there’s still plenty of room for growth.

“I give them a lot of credit the perception of that group maybe when I got here wasn't the greatest, and they've battled through adversity,” Ciarrocca said. “Every time they've been knocked down, they were able to get back up again and keep learning. So I'm super proud of them and glad to see that people are recognizing that we had the leading rusher in the Big Ten, and he can't do that by himself. But I'm also excited about where they can go in the future.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Kirk Ciarrocca on how offense can improve in 2024