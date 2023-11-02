Can Rutgers' No. 2-ranked pass defense limit Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr.?

PISCATAWAY – Robert Longerbeam has developed into one of the most formidable cornerbacks in the Big Ten and has helped Rutgers football achieve one of the nation’s elite passing defenses.

But Longerbeam and the rest of the Scarlet Knights’ secondary are about to face their toughest challenge yet as Rutgers hosts No. 1 Ohio State and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., a Heisman Trophy candidate, on Saturday at SHI Stadium (noon, CBS).

For Longerbeam?

This is a challenge he embraces.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity,” Longerbeam said following Rutgers’ practice on Tuesday. “These are the types of games and opponents you dreamed about going against when you came to a Big Ten school. It’s very exciting. And we know what’s ahead of us and what it’s going to take. It’s a big task. But that’s what you want to do. It’s what you dream about.”

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Through its first eight games, Rutgers, which is coming off its bye week, has allowed just 156.2 passing yards per game, which is second in the nation behind Michigan. The Scarlet Knights have held six opponents under 200 yards and four under 150.

Rutgers' secondary has limited big plays

Joe Harasymiak’s defense has largely avoided giving up big passing plays. It’s allowed five plays of longer than 25 yards in eight games, and only one of those came in the last four games and it was a busted coverage that led to a 35-yard touchdown pass by Indiana.

But overall, avoiding those mistakes has been crucial.

“I think just playing within the scheme and avoiding busts,” coach Greg Schiano said of the play of his secondary. “You look at the one big play in the pass game, it was against Indiana, it was a bust. If you can avoid that – now we’re certainly going up in class with this receiving corp. This is the best we’ll see. They’re really good.”

Ohio State’s receivers are indeed really good, and it starts with Harrison.

Can Marvin Harrison Jr. be stopped?

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) is congratulated after his touchdown catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Harrison, the son of NFL Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, is first in the Big Ten and sixth in the nation with 889 receiving yards on 48 catches with eight touchdowns. He has six games with at least 100 receiving yards this season.

“He’s a big, tall receiver,” Longerbeam said. “He runs good routes, he catches the ball when it’s tough, contested catches. So he’s a good receiver. We’re just going to have to play. He’s a good receiver.”

MORE TO COME? Why Rutgers football OC Kirk Ciarrocca is 'excited' about offense's room for growth

Harasymiak last week said Ohio State moves Harrison around more than it did last season, but he trusts any of his defensive backs to take on the challenge.

“We haven’t had to match up this year at all,” Harasymiak said. “Whether it’s Max (Melton), (Longerbeam), Eric (Rogers), whoever’s in there, whoever’s at nickel, we’ve rotated a bunch of guys there, we kind of just play what we do. I think those guys are up for that challenge and I think they want that. I think that’s the message we send that no matter who’s got him, we’ll roll with it.”

Emeka Egbuka also expected to return for Ohio State

But Harasymiak also said it’s a “pick your poison” situation.

“You stop him, you’ve got two other guys,” Harasymiak said.

One of those other guys is Emeka Egbuka, who is expected to return after he missed the last three games with an injury. Egbuka has 303 receiving yards on 22 catches with three touchdowns in five games.

Regardless of who he covers, this is a chance for Longerbeam to continue to prove himself against some of the nation’s top wideouts. Longerbeam is in the middle of a solid season – he has 23 tackles with an interception and eight pass breakups.

But here comes the toughest test yet for Longerbeam and Rutgers’ secondary.

“They’re a good football team,” Longerbeam said. “They have great players all over the field that can make plays. It’s going to be a challenge so we’ve just got to take it one play at a time, really.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Can Rutgers football pass defense limit Marvin Harrison Jr.?