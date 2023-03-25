Rutgers in the NFL: Michael Burton excited for new opportunity with the Denver Broncos

Set to enter his ninth season in the NFL, Michael Burton has a new adventure waiting for him with the Denver Broncos. It is a new adventure with a head coach he is very familiar with.

Burton officially joined the Broncos this week via free agency after spending the last two years with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was part of a Chiefs offense and team that won the Super Bowl last year.

In moving to Denver, he will be reunited with new head coach Sean Peyton, whom Burton played for in 2020 with the New Orleans Saints.

For Burton, a former Rutgers football standout who was a fifth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2015 NFL draft. the opportunity to play in Denver alongside quarterback Russell Wilson is another fascinating turn in his career.

“I am very excited for this opportunity in Denver. I’ve played for coach Peyton before so I have seen first hand how great of a coach he is and how nice of a job he does building a team culture,” Burton told Rutgers Wire. “I think Denver has done a great job this free agency adding great players to this roster that is already filled with great talent. There is no question this roster is ready to compete at a high level.”

Last season with the Chiefs, he was in on 6 percent of all offensive snaps and 52 percent of special teams snaps.

The Broncos are looking to rebuild in what will be Peyton’s first season with the organization. Last season was a disappointment for Denver with a 5-12 finish.

Burton said that the chance to play with quarterback Russell Wilson was a big factor in his decision.

“I have always admired Russell Wilson from afar – his play, work ethic and leadership have always stood out to me,” Burton said. “He’s already reached out to me perasonally so that shows the type of leader he is. He’s won a ton of games in this league and has had a heck of a career thus far. I have seen it in person (with) how great of a player he is and now adding coach Peyton is going to be awesome. It will definitely elevate Russell’s game and I’m excited to be part of this team and culture that is moving in such a positive direction.”

