Rutgers nearly scores insane 65-yard TD on play that included 8 laterals

Rutgers nearly pulled off one of the wildest plays you will ever see.

Trailing No. 17 Indiana 37-21 with around two minutes remaining, Rutgers faced a fourth-and-32 play from its own 45-yard line. Noah Vedral tossed the ball a few yards downfield to Shameen Jones, the start of a wacky chain of events that somehow ended with a touchdown by Bo Melton.

You have to see it to believe it.

When Jones was met by a wall of Indiana defenders, he pitched it back to Melton who then got rid of it to Vedral. Vedral was quickly hit, but he managed to get the ball into the hands of 6-foot-4, 296-pound offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal.

The big fella tossed the ball with two hands back over his head, and it somehow landed back in the hands of Jones 25 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Jones made it back to the 35 and was tripped up. Jones got the ball to lineman Sam Vretman, who passed it to another teammate before it ended up back with Vedral.

Vedral then launched the ball back across the field to Melton, who suddenly had a ton of open space and a few blockers in front of him. He then ran 65 yards untouched for an improbable Rutgers touchdown.

Except it wasn’t meant to be.

After a lengthy review, it was determined that the pass Jones threw around the 35 was an illegal forward pass. The penalty took the touchdown off the board and gave the ball back to Indiana. IU then ran out the clock and sealed a 16-point victory.

Even though the touchdown didn’t count, it was still the highlight of the game. I mean, look at this:

(via Fox)

That is the essence of how silly college football can be.

