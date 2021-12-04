What are Rutgers most pressing needs in the transfer portal?

After a season where their rebuild took another step forward, Rutgers football heads into the offseason with several glaring needs. The kind of needs that must be fixed if this team is going to continue its progress in its second year under Greg Schiano.

While there was disappointment over the team’s 5-7 record to close out the regular season, it is still clear that the Scarlet Knights are in a far better position than they were this time two years ago. They are closer to a bowl bid than not, and given the status of the roster at the end of the 2019 season, that says a lot.

Schiano’s focus in building the team will still be centered on traditional recruiting, but the need to plug-in talent from the transfer portal is apparent. Just look at the strides made by Michigan State and Maryland this past year as they hit the transfer portal hard.

Both teams, coincidentally, that Rutgers beat in 2019.

A look at six positions where Rutgers can and should be active in the transfer portal:

Offensive guard

The struggles along the offensive line are nothing new for those who followed this past Rutgers season closely. The line is simply below par at a ‘Power Five’ level and was repeatedly exposed throughout the season. Adding one interior lineman would be a huge boost.

‘Rutgers Wire’ reported this week that Minnesota offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap, now in the transfer portal, has visited Rutgers.

Offensive tackle

And to compliment the need in the interior, Rutgers needs one offensive tackle to help anchor the unit. News this week of an unofficial visit from Miles Frazier, a standout at FIU, would certainly help the line. Rutgers is looking to add multiple offensive linemen via the transfer portal a source tells ‘Rutgers Wire.’ Adding at least one guard and one tackle are a priority.

Defensive tackle

Rutgers really missed Michael Dwumfour last year, the transfer from Michigan who added Big Ten size and push from the interior of the defensive line. Rutgers gave up a lot of yardage on the inside this past year and struggled with gap assignments in games like their loss to Michigan State as well as on the road at Northwestern.

Story continues

A big interior line presence would be a nice addition for Rutgers.

Linebacker

Losing players like Olakunkle Fatukasi and Tyshon Fogg hurts Rutgers at linebacker, even as there are studs coming in via the 2022 class such as the four-star duo of Moses Walker and Anthony Johnson.

Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, out of Syracuse, is a compelling player who might find a home with the Scarlet Knights.

Wide receiver

Sure, there is some young talent coming in for Rutgers at wide receiver including four-star Marion Brown and three-star Rashad Rochelle. But a graduate transfer who can stretch defenses a bit would be a huge help for Rutgers.

Safety

Rutgers had some issues this past year at safety and the need for someone who can provide some run support but also has decent speed to provide cover is key.

Schiano has a tremendous track record of developing defensive backs. A safety looking for a final year of NFL tape would be huge for the Rutgers backend.

