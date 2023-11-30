Rutgers Mohamed Toure Named Semifinalist for Comeback Player of the Year Award

Rutgers football showed improvement during the 2023 campaign and a familiar face was at the center of their success in Mohamed Toure. After suffering a season-ending injury during spring practice in 2022, Toure provided a reminder of his value and is receiving national recognition for his play.

On Thursday, the New Jersey native was named a semifinalist for the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year Award. He is one of the 15 players nationally to earn the honor.

Mohamed Toure is having an even bigger day now. 💥@mohamed_1k x @RFootball 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/t7QEgp1opv — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 4, 2023

During the 2023 season, Toure appeared in 12 games and ranked second on the team with 85 tackles, including a team-high 7.5 for loss. Against Maryland on November 26, Toure had an afternoon he will never forget. In the regular season finale, he made a career-high 11 stops. Due to his play, Toure was graded as the fifth best linebacker in the Big Ten, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Toure back in the mix, Rutgers built on its success from last year. The Scarlet Knights held Big Ten opponents to an average of 25.1 points and 337.9 yards per game. That is their best marks in conference play since joining the Big Ten.

On a national level, Rutgers ranked 18th in overall total defense (313.7) and 11th in passing yards allowed (175.9). While their success was a team effort, Toure helped set the tone.

Toure’s fate will be decided in the next few weeks. Three winners will be announced as Comeback Player of the Year Award winners at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire